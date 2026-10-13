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Oppo Find X10 Series India Launch Confirmed for October 22; Enco X4 TWS and Pad Mini Tablet ‘Coming Soon’

Oppo has revealed a host of offers and benefits for those interested in purchasing its flagship phones

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 12:22 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series India Launch Confirmed for October 22; Enco X4 TWS and Pad Mini Tablet ‘Coming Soon’

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo’s Find X10 Pro Max (pictured) has been advertised on the launch landing page

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Highlights
  • Oppo has finally set an India launch date for its Find X10 series
  • The brand has not confirmed which models will launch in India
  • The Oppo Enco X4 and Pad Mini may also be announced at the same event
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Oppo has finally set a date for its Find X10 series smartphone launch in India. The launch will take place on October 22 at 4:45 PM IST. The launch is set just a day after the Find X10 series launches globally in Spain on October 21. Alongside the Find X10 models, Oppo may also announce its Enco X4 TWS earphones and Pad Mini tablet at the same event. Oppo recently launched the Find X10 series in China, including the Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 E, and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max.

Oppo Find X10 Series Launch Set for October 22

Oppo's Find X10 series of flagship smartphones, which were recently launched in China, are now making their way to India. Oppo has set a launch date for October 22, which is when we also expect the new Enco X4 TWS and Pad Mini tablet to be announced.

VoltOPPO Find X10 Pro Max Discussion
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Oppo made the announcement through various posts on social media and has even set a landing page for all three devices on its official website. While the Oppo Find X10 Series has a defined launch date, the Oppo Enco X4 and Pad Mini are marked as ‘coming soon'.

The Chinese smartphone brand has not clearly mentioned which models will be announced at its October 22 event in India. For now, the marketing is mainly around the Find X10 Pro Max model, with no confirmed details about the other models that were launched in China.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is priced at CNY 6,799 (about Rs. 97,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model in China. A recent report cited a retailer website claiming that the phone would go on sale from Rs. 1,28,990 for the aforementioned variant. The Oppo India website shows the phone in two colourways: Luna White and Titanium Grey.

Oppo on its official website has mentioned a bunch of offers, stating that buyers can win a Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, a free Pad Mini, Pad SE and Enco X4 earphones on purchase of a Find X10 series device. Those who purchase the Privilege Pack can also avail additional benefits like Rs. 1,000 off on the Pad Mini or Rs. 500 off on the Enco X4 earphones. The devices can be purchased on 24 month EMI plans and buyers can also avail up to 12 percent instant bank discounts. Oppo has also revealed that it will offer up to Rs. 8,000 off as exchange bonus.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max was launched in China with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display sporting a 144Hz refresh rate. The flagship smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset offering a maximum clock speed of 4.55GHz. The chipset is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The rear camera setup includes a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The selfie camera has a 50-megapixel sensor. The device has a 8,000mAh battery and supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo, Oppo Enco X4, Oppo Pad Mini, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max India Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Oppo Find X10 Series India Launch Confirmed for October 22; Enco X4 TWS and Pad Mini Tablet ‘Coming Soon’
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