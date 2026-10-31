Tech enthusiasts would claim it's a case of apples versus oranges, but Oppo's recently launched iPad Mini competitor is priced at a steep Rs. 94,999 in India, which happens to be the premium tablet category in the case of Android tablets. Fortunately for Oppo, it's armed to the teeth with premium hardware choices, because Apple just launched its new 2026 iPad Mini tablet, which also comes with some game-changing upgrades. Apple's iPad Mini (2026) also got promoted to the company's premium tablet line-up thanks to rising memory costs. But it's still priced a lot lower than the brand's iPad Pro models that start from an eye-watering Rs. 1,39,900 for the base spec variant this year.

So, is it a case of apples versus oranges (or Oppo in this case), or can you actually pick one over the other? Let's take a closer look at how they compare.

Apple iPad Mini (2026) vs Oppo Pad Mini: Price in India, Colour Options

Apple iPad Mini (2026): The iPad Mini (2024) was launched in India at Rs. 49,900 for the base 128GB storage back in 2024. Apple recently revised to Rs. 69,900 to accommodate rising memory costs. As for the new iPad Mini (2026), the base 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 82,900, which is a bit steep given that it offers just 128GB of storage. Additionally, you do get a USB-C charging cable and 20W USB-C charging adapter in the box. Things get a bit complicated as Apple has also provided options for Wi-Fi only, Wi-Fi + Cellular and new Nano-texture glass options as well. These can be explored in the table shown below:

iPad Mini 2026 With Standard glass With Nano-texture glass Storage variant Wi-Fi only Wi-Fi + Cellular Wi-Fi only Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB Rs. 82,900 Rs. 1,09,900 NA NA 256GB Rs. 94,900 Rs. 1,12,900 Rs. 1,06,900 Rs. 1,24,900 512GB Rs. 1,18,900 Rs. 1,36,900 Rs. 1,30,900 Rs. 1,48,900

Oppo Pad Mini: Oppo's new Pad Mini is quite the opposite of Apple when it comes to options. The Pad Mini is available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 94,999. This price tag includes the matte display as it is not an option. Those looking for different finishes will be a bit disappointed as its only available in the Lavender Purple colourway in India. On the bright side, Oppo does provide some optional accessories for free. This would include Oppo Pad Mini Smart Case (Rs. 3,999) and the Oppo Pencil 3 Pro (Rs. 7,999). So, you don't have to pay for additional accessories when purchasing the Oppo Pad Mini. Oppo also provides a charging cable and a 67W charger in the box.

Apple iPad Mini (2026) vs Oppo Pad Mini: Design and Display

Apple iPad Mini (2026): Apple claims to have made its iPad mini slimmer and lighter than the iPad Mini (2024) and these claims are true. The new iPad Mini (2026) measures 195.3 x 132.6 x 5.4mm and weighs 255g compared to the iPad Mini (2024) which measured 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm and weighed 293g. Its design will feel familiar but Apple offers an improved screen-to-body ratio, accommodating a slightly larger 8.5-inch (1,512 x 2,316 pixels) OLED display. Indeed, we are more than happy to finally get an OLED panel (albeit a 60Hz one) on an iPad Mini, which provides deep blacks when viewing media. Apple also includes an anti-reflective coating (on the standard glass variant) which will cut some glare like the new iPhone models do. Those who want a matte screen can also opt for the same at a higher price. Apple has also removed the usual speaker grills on either side of the tablet and has gone with two slits at the edge of the display glass, calling it an Acoustic Display. Also another first in terms of design is IP67 dust and water resistance.

Oppo Pad Mini: Oppo's Pad Mini has a familiar tablet design, but accommodates a bigger 8.8-inch 144Hz (1,680 x 2,520 pixels) OLED matte display while maintaining similar dimensions (194.4 x 132.4 x 5.4mm) as the iPad Mini (2026). The Pad Mini is heavier than the iPad Mini (2026) at 282g, mainly because of its bigger battery. The tablet also has a dual, stereo speaker setup, which along with its 144Hz high-refresh rate panel should appeal to gamers.

Apple iPad Mini (2026) vs Oppo Pad Mini: Chipset, OS

Apple iPad Mini (2026): Other than the OLED display, the iPad Mini (2026) also takes a big leap in terms of performance. The company went with the latest 6-core Apple A20 Pro chipset (5-core for 128 and 256GB variants), which is also power-efficient since it uses the 2nm fabrication process. Apple also uses its C2 modem for 5G cellular connectivity. There's 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which should be future-proof compared to the 8GB RAM inside the 2024 model. This should ideally provide the humble Mini with iPhone Pro-grade power. But Apple's iPad Pro models pack a more powerful 10-core M5 chipset. Apple's iPad Mini (2026) will run iOS 27 out of the box.

Oppo Pad Mini: Oppo's Pad Mini tablet gets Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 which uses the 3nm fabrication process. There's 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. All of this offers enough day-to-day performance for casual users, and for those who plan to use the Oppo Pencil 3 Pro stylus. The chipset will also provide enough power for gamers. Unlike the iPad Mini which runs iPadOS, the Oppo Pad Mini runs ColorOS16 out of the box, which is based on Android 16. For Apple users taking a peek on the other side of the fence, Oppo also provides AirDrop support among other macOS-friendly features. Since this tablet does not offer built-in cellular connectivity, Oppo offers a feature, which will automatically connect to your Oppo smartphone (without enabling hotspot). Calls and messages can also be relayed to the tablet.

Apple iPad Mini (2026) vs Oppo Pad Mini: Cameras

Apple iPad Mini (2026): The Apple iPad Mini (2026) offers the same cameras as the iPad Mini (2024). There's a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture (AF) primary camera and a 12-megapixel, f/2.0 aperture selfie camera. The rear camera can record up to 4K 60 fps video while the selfie camera maxes out 1080p, 60 fps.

Oppo Pad Mini: The Oppo Pad Mini has a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera offers 4K video recordings at 30 fps, while the selfie camera is limited to 1080 at 30 fps.

Apple iPad Mini (2026) vs Oppo Pad Mini: Battery

Apple iPad Mini (2026): Apple does not officially specify the capacity of the battery in its devices. With the iPad Mini (2026) Apple claims to offer an 18.9 watt-hour (Wh) rechargeable lithium-polymer battery, which is slightly lower than the 19.3 Wh battery inside its 2024 model. Apple promises a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes when using a 35W power adapter and not the 20W one included in the box.

Oppo Pad Mini: Oppo goes with an 8,000mAh battery (31.36 Wh)​​, which supports 67W wired charging using its SuperVOOC charging protocol.

We hope that the above comparison clearly points out the differences between the Apple iPad Mini (2026) and the Oppo Pad Mini. This should help buyers make an informed buying decision depending on the features they prioritise and favour. But do stay tuned for our detailed reviews which should be out soon.