Oppo recently announced the upcoming launch of the Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition and Oppo Enco X4 in India. While a launch date has yet to be announced, it is expected to closely align with the rollout of ColorOS 17, Oppo's Android 17-based OS, set to begin on October 13. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the company has now teased some of the features of the Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition and Oppo Enco X4.

Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition Features

Oppo has teased the Pad Mini Matte Display Edition through posts on X. The company has highlighted its compact build and display. The tablet is teased to feature an 8.8-inch screen with ultra-thin 2.9mm bezels. It is described as an ultra-light device designed for one-handed use. Oppo says it is suitable for taking notes and working on creative projects while travelling.

With 2.99mm bezels and an 8.8-inch display, more of your view is screen, drawing you right into what you're watching, reading or creating. Light in your hand. Hard to put down. #OPPOPadMini Matte Display Edition. Mini Sized, Bold Ideas. #OPPOEncoX4 #CreateinOneFlow https://t.co/QgwNkxYD20 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 10, 2026

The matte display variant is expected to appeal to users who want a tablet for reading, writing, and drawing. Oppo has also teased stylus support for the Pad Mini, but it has not yet confirmed the India launch date or local pricing.

The Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is already available in China. The Chinese model features an 8.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. The Chinese variant runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Oppo Enco X4 Features

The Oppo Enco X4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are teased to support lossless audio transmission at up to 2.3Mbps, alongside Hi-Res Audio and LHDC 5.0 support. Oppo says the earbuds are tuned by Dynaudio. This is claimed to deliver detailed audio while retaining the depth and character of music.

Studio sound used to need a studio. Now it fits in your ears. Rediscover your favourite songs, one detail at a time. Hear the nuances, layers and textures that make every track worth listening to again. #OPPOEncoX4 Built for Studios, Tuned for You. #OPPOPadMini #CreateinOneFlow https://t.co/7QVwboEiJZ — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 10, 2026

According to the company's earlier teasers, the Enco X4 will also focus on noise cancellation and audio quality. The China model features a coaxial dual-driver setup comprising an 11mm dynamic woofer and a 6mm planar tweeter, co-tuned with Dynaudio. It also supports adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and spatial audio.

Oppo claims the Enco X4 can deliver up to 13 hours of playback on the earbuds alone and up to 53 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Oppo has yet to announce the India launch date or pricing for either product. The company is expected to share more details in the coming days.