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Oppo Pad Mini Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Oppo has yet to announce the Pad Mini Matte Display Edition’s launch date or price in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 17:38 IST
Oppo Pad Mini Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find Mini initially launched in China in April

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Highlights
  • Oppo has revealed 2.99mm bezels around the display
  • The tablet will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • Oppo Pad Mini will sport a 144Hz matte OLED display
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Oppo has started teasing the Pad Mini Matte Display Edition ahead of its India launch, sharing details about the tablet through a series of social media posts. The device first debuted in China in April alongside the Oppo Pad 5 Pro. While the company has yet to announce an India launch date or pricing, the latest Pad Mini teasers offer a glimpse of what to expect from the Indian variant. The upcoming model is expected to share design and key features with its Chinese counterpart.

Oppo Pad Mini Key Features

Oppo revealed through a series of posts on X that the Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform and pack an 8,000mAh battery. The company has also confirmed a 144Hz refresh rate and a matte display designed to reduce glare. These details match key specifications of the Chinese model, although Oppo has yet to confirm whether the Indian variant will retain the same charging speed and memory configurations.

The Oppo Pad Mini tablet will feature an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED matte display. The matte screen is said to reduce glare and feel more like paper when writing. Oppo has also revealed slim 2.99mm bezels around the display.

The Chinese version of the Oppo Pad Mini runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and pairs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, clocked at up to 3.8GHz, with an Adreno 829 GPU. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Oppo has not confirmed the memory and storage options for India.

In the camera department, the Oppo Pad Mini Chinese variant has a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera. It can record videos at up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. The existing model supports 67W wired fast charging, although Oppo has yet to confirm whether the Indian variant will offer the same charging speed.

Oppo has yet to announce the Pad Mini Matte Display Edition's launch date or price in India. In China, the tablet can be bought at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 8GB + 256GB base variant.

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Further reading: Oppo Pad Mini, Oppo Pad Mini India Launch, Oppo Pad Mini Features, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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