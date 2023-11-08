Jio on Wednesday announced a new prepaid recharge plan that comes bundled with a subscription to Swiggy One Lite. Customers who pick a specific recharge plan will get access to a three-month subscription to Swiggy's free food delivery service as well as access to free deliveries on Instamart and an additional 30 percent discount when ordering food via the platform. The prepaid recharge plan will offer 2GB of data per day and will be valid for a period of three months, according to Jio.

The telecom service provider announced the new festive recharge plan via a press release on Wednesday, stating that Jio prepaid customers would have access to free food and grocery deliveries along with additional discounts on Swiggy's platform. According to Jio, the benefits from the Swiggy One Lite plan are worth Rs. 600 for a three-month-period.

According to Jio, customers who opt for the Rs. 866 prepaid recharge plan will get access to 2GB data per day, along with unlimited 5G data with the ongoing Jio Welcome Offer, and unlimited local voice calls and SMS. The plan has a validity of 84 days and comes with a three-month Swiggy One Lite subscription at no additional cost.

The bundled Swiggy One Lite subscription offer will give customers access to 10 free home deliveries — if their food order costs more than Rs. 149, along with 10 free deliveries on Instamart orders over Rs. 199. In addition to the free deliveries, customers will not be charged surge fees on both types of orders.

Aside from existing offers, customers will also be eligible for additional discounts up to 30 percent with the subscription, while availing of 10 percent discount on Genie deliveries above Rs. 60. Jio says that customers who opt for the Rs. 866 recharge will get Swiggy One Lite benefits worth Rs. 600. In addition, they will also get Rs. 50 cashback credited to their MyJio account when recharging with this plan during the ongoing festive season, according to the company.

