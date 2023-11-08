Technology News
Jio Swiggy One Lite Subscription for Prepaid Recharge Plans Announced: All You Need to Know

Jio's 84-day prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB of data per day unlimited local calls.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 November 2023 12:39 IST
Jio Swiggy One Lite Subscription for Prepaid Recharge Plans Announced: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Swiggy

Swiggy One Lite offers limited free food and grocery deliveries

Highlights
  • Jio Swiggy One Lite subscription will offer up to 10 free food deliveries
  • Customers can also avail of 10 free grocery deliveries
  • The Swiggy One Lite subscription plan also brings Swiggy Genie discounts
Jio on Wednesday announced a new prepaid recharge plan that comes bundled with a subscription to Swiggy One Lite. Customers who pick a specific recharge plan will get access to a three-month subscription to Swiggy's free food delivery service as well as access to free deliveries on Instamart and an additional 30 percent discount when ordering food via the platform. The prepaid recharge plan will offer 2GB of data per day and will be valid for a period of three months, according to Jio.

The telecom service provider announced the new festive recharge plan via a press release on Wednesday, stating that Jio prepaid customers would have access to free food and grocery deliveries along with additional discounts on Swiggy's platform. According to Jio, the benefits from the Swiggy One Lite plan are worth Rs. 600 for a three-month-period.

According to Jio, customers who opt for the Rs. 866 prepaid recharge plan will get access to 2GB data per day, along with unlimited 5G data with the ongoing Jio Welcome Offer, and unlimited local voice calls and SMS. The plan has a validity of 84 days and comes with a three-month Swiggy One Lite subscription at no additional cost.

The bundled Swiggy One Lite subscription offer will give customers access to 10 free home deliveries — if their food order costs more than Rs. 149, along with 10 free deliveries on Instamart orders over Rs. 199. In addition to the free deliveries, customers will not be charged surge fees on both types of orders.

Aside from existing offers, customers will also be eligible for additional discounts up to 30 percent with the subscription, while availing of 10 percent discount on Genie deliveries above Rs. 60. Jio says that customers who opt for the Rs. 866 recharge will get Swiggy One Lite benefits worth Rs. 600. In addition, they will also get Rs. 50 cashback credited to their MyJio account when recharging with this plan during the ongoing festive season, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Offering 10 Percent Bonus to Users in India When Adding Funds to Apple ID

