Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Jio Payments is Reportedly Testing Soundbox For Merchants, Could Launch in 2024

Jio Payments is Reportedly Testing Soundbox For Merchants, Could Launch in 2024

As per reports, Jio Payments has already conducted two sets of pilot runs for its soundbox in tier-2 cities.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 March 2024 19:07 IST
Jio Payments is Reportedly Testing Soundbox For Merchants, Could Launch in 2024

Photo Credit: Reuters

The possible price of the Jio Soundbox remains unknown

Highlights
  • Jio Payments’ soundbox will reportedly launch in 8-9 months
  • Soundboxes help merchants verify payments made using audio notifications
  • Soundboxes also carry merchant’s QR code and act as point-of-sale device
Advertisement

Jio Payments is reportedly testing a new product that will mark its expansion into the merchant payments solution segment. The payment gateway and solution arm of the telecom behemoth is said to be working on a soundbox for merchants. The Jio Soundbox is reported to function as an audio payment verification device, similar to devices by Paytm, PhonePe, and BharatPe. The company has already conducted two pilot projects with the device and could launch the Soundbox by the end of 2024.

According to a report by The Hindu Business Line, Jio Payments is looking to enter the soundbox segment to further expand its payment solutions offering. The company already offers its payment gateway, point-of-sale devices as well as a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform and a biller platform. This would further extend Jio's reach into the market as it can offer its entire payment solution stack as a package.

The report highlights that Jio Payments has conducted two runs of the pilot project in tier-2 cities and smaller metro cities such as Jaipur, Indore, and Lucknow. With the successful completion of the pilots, the devices are now showing up in Jio's retail outlets in tier-1 and metro cities. The Jio Soundbox reportedly functions similarly to devices by Paytm and PhonePe.

It is believed to get the form factor of a small speaker and sends audio alerts for successful payments. Further, the report highlighted that the soundbox can double as a point-of-sale unit with the merchant's QR code added on top of it.

The public launch of the soundbox is reported to occur within eight to nine months, which means there is a high chance that the device will be unveiled in the ongoing calendar year. The revenue model of the Jio Soundbox is expected to follow the same template as its competitors with an upfront fee followed by monthly subscription charges. For reference, the standard Paytm Soundbox comes at the price of Rs. 1, and a monthly charge of Rs. 125. At launch, PhonePe's soundbox was priced at Rs. 50 and had a monthly subscription fee of Rs. 50. While the price or subscription fee of Jio Soundbox is not known, it is likely to be kept along the same lines.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Jio, Jio Payments, UPI, Soundbox
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel 9 Series Could Introduce Adaptive Touch Feature to Boost Touch Sensitivity: Report

Related Stories

Jio Payments is Reportedly Testing Soundbox For Merchants, Could Launch in 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC Goes Official in India
  2. Xiaomi 14: Good Things Come in Small Packages
  3. Circle to Search Feature Expanded to Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
  4. Google Mentions Pixel 8a on Company Support Page; Launch Expected Soon
  5. Apple is Already Working on a MacBook Pro Powered By an M4 Chip: Gurman
  6. Jio Tests Soundbox With Audio Payment Alerts For Merchants: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Removes Feature That Let Users Run YouTube Videos in the Background for Free: Here's Why
  2. Poco X6 Neo Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 13 Launch; to Feature Dimensity 6080 SoC, AMOLED Display
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Introduce Adaptive Touch Feature to Boost Touch Sensitivity: Report
  4. Jio Payments is Reportedly Testing Soundbox For Merchants, Could Launch in 2024
  5. OnePlus Ace 3V Confirmed to Launch Later This Year, Company President Teases AI Features
  6. Mark Zuckerberg Criticises Apple Vision Pro Again, Says Meta Quest 3 Is 'Better'
  7. Google Chrome for Android is Reportedly Testing Picture-in-Picture Mode for Custom Tabs
  8. Vivo X100s Specifications, Colour Options Leak; Said to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Chip
  9. Apple Watch Series 9 Price in India Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 33,000 on Flipkart: See Deal
  10. Sony Hints at 'Super Fungible Tokens' in Latest Patent Application: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »