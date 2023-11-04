Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: Avail Additional 3GB Data on Rs. 251, Rs. 299, Rs. 398 Recharge Plans

BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: Avail Additional 3GB Data on Rs. 251, Rs. 299, Rs. 398 Recharge Plans

One can download the BSNL Self-care app on both App Store and Play Store.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 4 November 2023 11:44 IST
BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: Avail Additional 3GB Data on Rs. 251, Rs. 299, Rs. 398 Recharge Plans

Photo Credit: X/ BSNL

One can only get the additional data only through recharge made using the BSNL Self-care app

Highlights
  • BSNL's Rs. 252 recharge voucher is valid for 28 days
  • The Rs. 299 recharge plan already comes bundled with 3GB data per day
  • Extra data is applicable only till validity lats
Advertisement

BSNL is celebrating Diwali with its users by rolling out a special data offer. The telecom giant has announced to offer additional data on the existing Rs. 251 recharge voucher. Apart from this, the company is also providing extra data on other recharge plans. As Diwali is round the corner, BSNL is making easy for its users to stay connected with their loved ones, and send GIFs and messages through social media. Currently, one can avail additional data offer on recharge of Rs. 251, Rs. 299 and Rs. 398. 

In a series of posts on X, BSNL (@BSNLCorporate) announced its special data offer for Diwali Bonanza. One can only get the additional data if their number is recharged using the BSNL Self-care app or portal. On the recharge of Rs. 251, BSNL announced an extra 3GB data. This come over and above the 70GB data that comes with the plan, along with Zing. The Rs. 252 recharge voucher is valid for 28 days, after which the additional data will also expire. 

Meanwhile, for users opting to recharge their number with Rs. 299 recharge voucher, the telecom company has announced another 3GB free data. The extra data bonus can only be unlocked using the BSNL Self-care app. The Rs. 299 recharge plan already comes bundled with 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited local as well as STD voice calls for a validity of 30 days. 

The latest recharge plan to be included in the Diwali Bonanza offer is Rs. 398 voucher. Apart from an extra data of 3GB, BSNL already offers unlimited STD and local voice calls on this recharge plan, with 120GB data for the entire validity. The voucher is valid of 30 days and comes with 100 SMS per day. 

One can download the BSNL Self-care app on both App Store and Play Store using the embedded links here. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer, Diwali Bonanza Offer
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Google Pixel 8 Pro Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant: Check Bank Offers
xAI, Elon Musk's AI Startup, to Release First AI Model to Select Group

Related Stories

BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: Avail Additional 3GB Data on Rs. 251, Rs. 299, Rs. 398 Recharge Plans
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor
  2. Invincible 2, The Railway Men, and More: 10 Biggest Web Series to Watch in November
  3. Vivo X100 Camera Details Tipped Ahead of November 13 Launch
  4. Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  5. TCL P745, C755 QD-Mini LED 4K Google TVs Launched in India at These Prices
  6. Here's How to Enable Car Crash Detection Feature on Pixel Phones in India
  7. iQoo 12 Pro Features Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch
  8. OnePlus 12 Camera Details, Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Apple Watch SE 2 Price Drops by Nearly Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Sale
  10. These Motorola Phones are Discounted During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Shares Weakens After Warning of Dull Holiday Quarter
  2. xAI, Elon Musk's AI Startup, to Release First AI Model to Select Group
  3. BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: Avail Additional 3GB Data on Rs. 251, Rs. 299, Rs. 398 Recharge Plans
  4. Google Pixel 8 Pro Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant: Check Bank Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Tipped Again; Said to Debut Earlier Than Expected
  6. OnePlus Pad to Get OnePlus Open’s Open Canvas Feature
  7. Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Get Sony LYT-900 Sensor
  8. Google Expands Pixel’s Car Crash Detection to India: Here’s How to Enable the Feature
  9. Apple M3 Max Benchmark Scores Reveal Performance on Par With M2 Ultra Chip
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Big Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Samsung Galaxy M34, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »