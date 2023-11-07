Technology News

BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade, Additional Free Data to Users in India

BSNL aims to boost its upcoming 4G services.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2023 12:13 IST
BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade, Additional Free Data to Users in India

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio Bharat B1 4G (pictured) was launched in October this year

  • BSNL users can upgrade their BSNL 2G/3G SIMs
  • The firm is trying to entice users with lucrative offers
  • With the upgrade, BSNL claims to offer 4GB of free data
BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is a state-owned telecommunication company in India. Earlier this year in May, the government said that the firm started rolling out 4G services in the country. By December, the networks were said to be upgraded to 5G. However, at the India Mobile Congress, BSNL chairman P K Purwar said that the company will launch 4G services in December and then roll it across the country by June 2024. The chairman added that the 5G upgrades will take place after June next year.

In a post on X shared by BSNL's Andhra Pradesh (@bsnl_ap_circle) unit, the company confirmed that BSNL users can upgrade their older 2G or 3G SIMs to a 4G SIM for free. Not only will the upgrade be free, but a promotional image shared with the post suggests that users who opt for the upgrade will also receive 4GB of free data that will be valid for three months. It is speculated that BSNL is aiming to boost its upcoming 4G services with this offer. The announcement was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

To access the free data offer and the free upgrade, BSNL users are requested to get in touch with executives at BSNL's Customer Service Centre, franchisee or retailer stores, or contact one of their Direct Selling Agents (DSA). The promo image also adds in a finer print that the offer is available with certain terms and conditions, but hasn't detailed any, so far.

Reliance's Jio recently launched the 4G-supported Bharat B1 feature phone in India. The handset is priced at Rs. 1,299 in India. Alongside 4G connectivity, the phone comes with JioCinema and JioSaavn applications pre-installed.

The Jio Bharat B1 is equipped with the JioPay application, which is said to allow users to make UPI payments. Aiming to increase accessibility, the phone supports 23 languages overall, including multiple regional languages.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade, Additional Free Data to Users in India
