Technology News

Qualcomm, Jio Reportedly Working on Entry-Level 5G Smartphone; May Launch by End of 2024

Qualcomm is reportedly working with Jio to launch a 5G handset in India

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 18:05 IST
Qualcomm, Jio Reportedly Working on Entry-Level 5G Smartphone; May Launch by End of 2024

Qualcomm and Jio might launch its cheapest 5G smartphone

Highlights
  • Qualcomm says the 5G chipset will support standalone architecture
  • The upcoming entry-level 5G phone is expected to arrive by end of 2024
  • The upcoming 5G smartphone might help 2G users to switch to 5G
Advertisement

Qualcomm is reportedly working with Reliance Jio to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone for the Indian market. Reliance Jio has been quite aggressive with its 5G adoption. The company has almost completed the rollout of 5G technology in the country. However, there is a large population of 2G users in the country who are looking to switch to a 5G network. This is where Qualcomm is planning to work with Jio. The US-based chipmaker is said to introduce a new chipset to enable the launch of an entry-level 5G smartphone in the country.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, Qualcomm will partner with Jio to bring an entry-level 5G smartphone, which is said to be priced at under $99 (roughly Rs. 8,200). The report adds that the low-cost 5G handset might be launched by the end of 2024.

Qualcomm is reportedly also working with different OEMs (original equipment makers) to develop this entry-level smartphone. Moreover, the report adds that the smartphone will support the 5G standalone architecture, which Jio offers with its network.

The report further mentions that the entry-level 5G handset could be powered by a low-cost customised processor using SA-2Rx capability. The new chipset will reportedly provide a full 5G experience to those who are looking for affordable smartphones in the country. “The product is inspired by India… we're focusing pretty heavily on the transition between 4G and 5G. So, for us, it's how do we make sure that the transition is as frictionless as possible and that we have products really optimised for handset developers, telcos, and end consumers,” Chris Patrick, SVP and General Manager of Handsets, Qualcomm, reportedly told the publication.

Qualcomm is looking to bring this chipset to encourage the 2G users in the country to switch to the 5G network. The company said that its India research and development department has worked hard on developing this new chipset. The move can help bring the 5G network to approximately 2.8 billion people across the globe, including India.

With this, the 5G adoption in India will surely skyrocket. However, it would be interesting to see the pricing of the new low-cost 5G smartphones from Qualcomm and Reliance Jio. The entry-level smartphone segment currently starts around Rs. 7,000, though no phone currently provides 5G services at this price point. Bringing a 5G handset under the Rs. 8,000 price segment might change the country's market scenario and help users switch from 2G-enabled feature phones to smartphones.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Reliance jio, Jio 5G, qualcomm, Qualcomm 5G
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Deutsche Telekom Showcases App-Less AI Smartphone Concept at MWC 2024
ChatGPT App for Android Will Reportedly Get a New Home-Screen Widget Soon

Related Stories

Qualcomm, Jio Reportedly Working on Entry-Level 5G Smartphone; May Launch by End of 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Update Fastag KYC before February 29 Deadline
  2. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Redesigned UI Along With New AI Features
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  4. Apple Mulls AirPods With Camera, Smart Glasses to Compete With Meta: Report
  5. Infinix Smart 8 Plus Will Launch in India This Week, Flipkart Confirms
  6. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy Ring Alongside Galaxy Z Foldables in July
  7. Nubia Pad 3D II With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip Debuts at MWC 2024
  8. Tecno Spark 20C With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  10. Deutsche Telekom's Futuristic AI Smartphone Concept Has No Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch 2 to Arrive With Support for Improved Battery-Efficient Notification System on Wear OS 4
  2. Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G Design Leaked via Hands-on Images; Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Tipped
  3. Xiaomi HyperOS Will See a Release in India on February 29
  4. Qualcomm, Jio Reportedly Working on Entry-Level 5G Smartphone; May Launch by End of 2024
  5. Meta Quest Pro 2 to Be Developed in Collaboration With LG; Will Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025: Report
  6. ChatGPT App for Android Will Reportedly Get a New Home-Screen Widget Soon
  7. iQoo Pad Air, iQoo TWS 2 Earbuds Pre-Sale to Start on March 1, Specifications Teased
  8. Tecno Spark 20C With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Dynamic Port Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Deutsche Telekom Showcases App-Less AI Smartphone Concept at MWC 2024
  10. Microsoft Copilot Can Be Set As Default Assistant App on Android, Suggests Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »