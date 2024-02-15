Technology News

New Jio Phone Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Said to Debut as Jio Bharat B2

Jio Bharat B2 could debut as the successor to the first-generation Jio Bharat B1 that was unveiled in October 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 February 2024 19:24 IST
New Jio Phone Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Said to Debut as Jio Bharat B2

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio Bharat B1 seen in a black colour option

Highlights
  • Jio Bharat B2 may arrive with upgrades over the Jio Bharat B1
  • The firm is yet to reveal details of the purported Jio Bharat B2
  • The Jio Bharat B1 was launched in October 2023
Advertisement

Jio Bharat B2 may launch in India soon. Although the company has not confirmed the handset, the phone was reportedly spotted on a certification site. Not much is known about the purported feature phone. The moniker is also being speculated. It is expected to come with upgrades over the Jio Bharat B1 which was unveiled in October last year. The older model comes with 4G connectivity and a pre-installed UPI payment feature. The phone supports multiple Indian regional languages and is offered in two colour options.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report states that a new Jio Phone with the model number JBB121B1 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The listing does not reveal any details about this handset, and it does not indicate a moniker for the model. The report claims that the phone could debut as the Jio Bharat B2, with more specifications and expected features which may be revealed by the company in the future.

Notably, the Jio Bharat B1 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA rectangular display and ‎Threadx RTOS. It is equipped with ‎50MB of RAM, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity options and can hold a single nano SIM card.

The Jio Bharat B1 is backed by a 2,000mAh battery, and the company claims that it can offer a standby battery life of up to ‎343 hours. It also comes with an unspecified rear camera unit. The phone is pre-installed with JioCinema and JioSaavn for entertainment, while JioPay allows users to make UPI transactions.

Offered in black and blue colour options the Jio Bharat B1 4G is priced at Rs. 1,299. The feature phone supports 23 languages including multiple Indian regional languages. The handset also has a ‎3.5mm headphone jack. It weighs 110g and measures ‎125mm x 52mm x 17mm in size.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Jio Bharat B2, Jio Bharat B2 India launch, Jio Bharat B2 specifications, Jio Bharat, Jio, Reliance Jio
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Previews AI Features for Notepad, Snipping Tool Improvements in Windows 11
Google’s Duet AI Features Testing on Gmail, Docs and Drive Expands to More Users: Report
New Jio Phone Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Said to Debut as Jio Bharat B2
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor X9b With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on February 28
  3. Moto G04 With 6.6-Inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  4. New Jio Phone Surfaces on BIS Site, Said to Debut as Jio Bharat B2
  5. Some Apple Vision Pro Buyers Are Returning the Headset: Here's Why
  6. Honor X9b First Impressions
  7. Honor Choice Earbuds X5 With Active Noise Cancellation Debuts: See Price
  8. Samsung Updates Galaxy S24 Series With Display, Camera, AI Improvements
  9. Honor Choice Watch With 1.95-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Duet AI Features Testing on Gmail, Docs and Drive Expands to More Users: Report
  2. New Jio Phone Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Said to Debut as Jio Bharat B2
  3. Microsoft Previews AI Features for Notepad, Snipping Tool Improvements in Windows 11
  4. iPhone 16 to Arrive With New Neural Engine for Improved AI Performance on iOS 18: Report
  5. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price, Front Panel Design Leaked; Tipped to Get MIIT Certification
  6. Moto G04 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Honor Magic 6 Pro Secures IMDA Certification, Hinting at Broader Global Launch: Report
  8. Honor Choice Earbuds X5 With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 35 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Honor X9b With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »