  • Samsung Neo QLED 8K 2023, 4K Smart TVs With Dolby Atmos, Game Bar Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV 2023 series starts from Rs. 3,14,990 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 May 2023 17:08 IST
Samsung 2023 Neo QLED TVs Neo QLED TVs support Google Meet for video calling

Highlights
  • Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 8K TV claims to offer a 'mega' gamer experience
  • The models come with a Mini Map Zoom feature which helps gamers
  • The Infinity Screen and Infinity One Design alievates movie experience

Samsung launched a series of Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs in India on Thursday. The smart television sets range from 50 to 98 inches in display size. They claim to offer a superior gaming experience and enhance film viewing. The TVs feature narrow bezels and offer design elements such as the Infinity Screen and Infinity One, which is claimed to improve immersive viewing. The South Korean tech giant also claims that the Quantum Matrix Technology and Neural Quantum Processor helps in providing 3-D-like realistic images.

Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 8K, Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 4K price in India, availability

Available in Black, the Neo QLED 8K TVs are offered in four sizes - 98-inch, 85-inch, 75-inch, and 65-inch and start from a price of Rs. 3,14,990.

Neo QLED 4K models on the other hand are offered in five display sizes - 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch. These are also offered in only Black colour and are priced starting from Rs. 1,41,990.

samsung 2023 neo 8k qled g360 2 Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 8K

A Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 8K TV set

The television sets are available for purchase at all Samsung retail stores, other select retail stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung's online store.

Samsung is extending an additional offer to people buying Neo QLED models until May 25. They have the opportunity to get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs. 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K models and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs. 44,990 with select Neo QLED 4K models.

Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 8K, Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 4K specifications

Neo QLED 8K and 4K television models are said to offer an immersive viewing experience integrated with Infinity Screen and Infinity One Design elements. The Quantum Matrix Technology and Neural Quantum Processor claim to provide viewers with rich lifelike colours and pictures. 

For enhanced sound experience, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs are equipped with Q Symphony 3.0, wireless Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, and Adaptive Sound Pro, that are said to work together to create a balanced sound. 

Samsung also claims that these smart televisions are equipped with better connectivity. The Calm Onboarding feature on the TVs use IoT-enabled sensors to connect easily with other smart devices in its vicinity.

Gaming enthusiasts are offered Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro and Game Motion Plus, alongside Virtual Aim Point, Super Ultrawide GameView, Game Bar, and a Mini Map Zoom feature, which all claim to aid in boosting the gaming experience.

