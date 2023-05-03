Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera From Galaxy S23: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to be powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 May 2023 19:45 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will succeed the Galaxy S21 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is speculated to be in the works
  • Samsung didn’t launch Galaxy S22 FE
  • Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to launch later this year

Samsung is reportedly working on the next smartphone in its Galaxy FE lineup. The company ditched the Galaxy S22 FE; however, it is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy S23 FE with an upgraded camera over its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE, which was launched in 2022. The purported smartphone has been spotted online, revealing some of its key details. The phone is speculated to be powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC. However, there has not been any official word from the company so far. Samsung is expected to announce the launch of the handset in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Galaxy Club, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could get a main camera similar to the Galaxy S23, which was launched earlier this year. The smartphone will reportedly ship with a 50-megapixel main camera. Additionally, the report also suggests that the phone could launch later this year.

Other than these, a previous report also revealed some other key details. According to the report, Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in the fourth quarter of this year. The “Fan Edition” phone is also tipped to be powered by the company's in-house Exynos 2200 SoC.

Other details that emerged online are Galaxy S23 FE's two RAM variants — 6GB and 8GB — and storage configurations of 128GB and 256GB storage. The handset could also pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. However, none of these specifications have been confirmed by the company yet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India in early 2022 with triple rear cameras and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone is powered by an Exynos 2100 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone's triple rear camera setup is led by a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens. There are also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter on the back. For selfies, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
