  Sony Bravia 2 II Series With X1 Picture Processor and Google TV OS Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Sony Bravia 2 II Series With X1 Picture Processor and Google TV OS Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Sony Bravia 2 II series TVs are available in screen sizes from 43 to 75 inches.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2025 16:20 IST
Sony Bravia 2 II Series With X1 Picture Processor and Google TV OS Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sony

The TVs come with Google TV OS and bundle Sony Pictures Core entertainment app

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia 2 II series sports 4K UHD screens with a 50Hz refresh rate
  • The TVs are powered by Google TV OS and Sony’s X1 Picture Processor
  • They feature ALLM and MotionFlow XR technologies for gamers
Sony Bravia 2 II series was launched in India on Tuesday. The new TV lineup is powered by Google TV OS and sports 4K Ultra HD screens, powered by the proprietary 4K X-Reality Pro picture engine. As per the company, they are offered in multiple display size options with narrow bezels. The Sony Bravia 2 II series TVs come with support for HDR and HLG for picture enhancement. These visual technologies are complemented by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio features.

Sony Bravia 2 II Series Price in India

Sony Bravia 2 II series price in India starts at Rs. 50,990 for the 43-inch variant (K-43S25M2). The lineup is also available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen size options, priced at Rs. 75,990, Rs. 97,990, and Rs. 1,45,990, respectively.

As part of the ongoing offers, buyers can avail of a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on purchases. All models in the Sony Bravia 2 II series are available for purchase today via Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals across the country.

Sony Bravia 2 II Series Specifications

Available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen size options, the Sony Bravia 2 II series TVs sport 4K Ultra HD (4,096 x 2,160 pixels) LCD panels with a 50Hz refresh rate. They are powered by the X1 Picture Processor which is said to leverage algorithms for noise reduction and enhancement of details. It is complemented by the Live Colour technology for rich colour reproduction.

Sony says its 4K X-Reality Pro engine upscales 2K or full HD content into 4K using a 4K database. Meanwhile, the MotionFlow XR technology is claimed to reduce frame tearing by creating and inserting extra frames between the original visuals. For gamers, the TVs are equipped with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) that is automatically toggled when a gaming console is connected for a more responsive gameplay during fast-paced visuals.

The company bundles the Sony Pictures Core movie service along with the Bravia 2 II series which offers a selection of the latest releases as well as classic films by Sony Pictures. Users can stream HDR movies up to 80Mbps using the Pure Stream feature. It also comes with movie credits which can be used to redeem up to five movies, along with a 12-month access to selection of up to 100 films.

The Sony Bravia 2 II series TVs come with open baffle, down-firing twin speakers with a 20W output, along with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, four HDMI ports with ALLM and eArc support, two USB Type-A ports, and an RF port.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Sony Bravia 2 II Series With X1 Picture Processor and Google TV OS Launched in India: Price, Specifications
