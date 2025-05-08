Xiaomi has unveiled its QLED TV FX Pro series in India. The new smart TV lineup comes with a 4K QLED panel, built-in Fire TV and is offered in 43-inch or 55-inch size. The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro series runs on a quad-core A55 processor and includes 32GB of storage. The new models include Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine along with support for HDR10+ content. They feature speakers with Dolby Audio support and up to 34W audio output. The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro series was unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 4K TV FX series.

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro Series, 4K TV FX Series Price, Availability

The price of the Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro Series starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base model with a 43-inch screen. The 55-inch screen variant is priced at Rs. 39,999. It is offered in a Black colour option.

As a launch offer, Xiaomi is providing a Rs. 2,000 discount for payments made using HDFC Bank EMI transactions. This will bring down the effective price of Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro to Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 43-inch and 55-inch variants, respectively.

The Xiaomi 4K TV FX series is priced at Rs. 26,499 (offer price Rs. 24,499) for the 43-inch screen model and Rs. 36,999 (offer price Rs. 34,999) for the 55-inch variant.

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series are confirmed to be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Mi India website starting May 12.

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro Series Specifications

As mentioned, the Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro is available in 43-inch and 55-inch display sizes with 4K ultra HD (2,160x3,840 pixels) resolution, a 178-degree viewing angle, and up to 96.9 percent screen to body ratio. The display supports HDR10+ content and offers up to 120Hz refresh rate on the 55-inch model. The 43-inch variant offers up to 60Hz refresh rate.

The lineup uses Xiaomi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine 2 and DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology. The 55-inch Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro has 34W box speakers, powered by Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual: X. Meanwhile, the 43-inch model has 30W speakers.

Xiaomi FX Pro lineup is equipped with a quad-core A55 processor alongside Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The series has three HDMI ports (including one with eARC), two USB ports, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. Other connectivity options on the smart TVs include AirPlay 2 and Miracast. They have Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi as well.

The lineup has a Filmmaker Mode, and Xiaomi claims that this feature preserves the original colours and contrast to deliver an authentic cinematic experience. It turns off all post-processing effects like motion smoothing, noise reduction, and AI Enhancement.

Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series Specifications

The Xiaomi 4K TV FX series is also available in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes. It offers 4K UHD picture quality and has a metal bezel-less design. It has Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for enhanced audio output.

Xiaomi FX Pro and FX series have in-built Amazon Fire TV, which provides customers access to movies, TV shows and episodes, games, and much more across over 12,000 apps via the Amazon Appstore. The TVs offer direct access to OTT platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV (subscription fees may apply). The in-built Fire TV will let users switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps seamlessly from their home screen. With Alexa, users can also navigate the TV with voice commands.