Technology News

Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch India Launch Confirmed; Will Sport 1.91-Inch Display

Amazfit Bip 5 was previously launched in global markets under the $100 (roughly Rs. 8,300) mark.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 August 2023 12:24 IST
Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch India Launch Confirmed; Will Sport 1.91-Inch Display

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Bip 5 supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Highlights
  • Amazfit Bip 5 is listed to support over 120 sports modes
  • It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
  • The Amazfit Bip 5 is claimed to offer 10-day battery life

Amazfit Bip 5 India launch will take place soon, according to the company. The smartwatch was previously launched in select global markets earlier this month. The wearable maker is yet to confirm the launch date of the smartwatch. It will offer similar specifications as the global variants. The Amazfit Bip 5 sports a 1.91-inch display with a TFT touchscreen, 2.5D tempered glass, and an anti-fingerprint coating. The smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and is said to last up to 10 days on a full charge.

The Chinese wearable manufacturer has listed the Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch on its website which confirms that the device will launch in India soon. The listing also confirms the specifications of the smartwatch. The Amazfit Bip 5 will be sold in Cream White, Pastel Pink, and Soft Black colour options in India.

Amazfit Bip 5 specifications, features

The Amazfit Bip 5 sports a 1.91-inch (320x380 pixels) TFT touchscreen display. It has a tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating, according to the company. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for Bluetooth-connected calling via a smartphone, as well as real-time GPS tracking.

Featuring over 120 sports modes, the smartwatch supports a range of activities including cycling, running, walking, and swimming. It also comes with smart health monitors like a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate tracker, and stress levels monitor. Additionally, the smartwatch is listed to offer over 70 customisable watch faces.

The Amazfit Bip 5 also has an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling. Powered by a 300mAh battery, the smartwatch is claimed to last for up to 10 days on a charge. Other highlights include music controls, event reminders, a to-do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone support. 

 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazfit Bip 5

Amazfit Bip 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink
Display Size 48mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type TFT LED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit Bip 5, Amazfit, Amazfit Bip 5 India launch, Amazfit Bip 5 specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Coinbase Secures US Cryptocurrency Futures Trading Approval: All Details

Related Stories

Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch India Launch Confirmed; Will Sport 1.91-Inch Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  3. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  4. iPhone 15 Production Begins at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu Plant: Details
  5. iQoo Z8 Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  6. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  7. Acer Swift Go 14 Review: Striking the Right Balance
  8. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
  10. Infinix Zero 30 5G India Launch Timeline, Colours Confirmed: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch Tipped for August 29, Phone Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  2. Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch India Launch Confirmed; Will Sport 1.91-Inch Display
  3. Coinbase Secures US Cryptocurrency Futures Trading Approval: All Details
  4. PayPal to Stop Sale of Cryptocurrencies in the UK Until 2024: Details
  5. Barbie, Starring Margot Robbie, Will Be Available to Stream On-Demand in September
  6. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With USB Type-C Port May Debut Alongside iPhone 15 Series: Details
  7. Honor Magic V2 Lite, Honor Magic V2 Slim Might Launch at IFA in September, More Foldables in the Works
  8. Bitcoin Remains Under Rigid Loss-Spell, Most Cryptocurrencies Register Losses
  9. Close to Half of Americans Favour TikTok Ban, Shows Poll
  10. Microsoft-Backed OpenAI Acquires Start-Up Global Illumination to Work on ChatGPT, Other Core Products
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.