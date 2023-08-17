Amazfit Bip 5 India launch will take place soon, according to the company. The smartwatch was previously launched in select global markets earlier this month. The wearable maker is yet to confirm the launch date of the smartwatch. It will offer similar specifications as the global variants. The Amazfit Bip 5 sports a 1.91-inch display with a TFT touchscreen, 2.5D tempered glass, and an anti-fingerprint coating. The smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and is said to last up to 10 days on a full charge.

The Chinese wearable manufacturer has listed the Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch on its website which confirms that the device will launch in India soon. The listing also confirms the specifications of the smartwatch. The Amazfit Bip 5 will be sold in Cream White, Pastel Pink, and Soft Black colour options in India.

Amazfit Bip 5 specifications, features

The Amazfit Bip 5 sports a 1.91-inch (320x380 pixels) TFT touchscreen display. It has a tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating, according to the company. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for Bluetooth-connected calling via a smartphone, as well as real-time GPS tracking.

Featuring over 120 sports modes, the smartwatch supports a range of activities including cycling, running, walking, and swimming. It also comes with smart health monitors like a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate tracker, and stress levels monitor. Additionally, the smartwatch is listed to offer over 70 customisable watch faces.

The Amazfit Bip 5 also has an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling. Powered by a 300mAh battery, the smartwatch is claimed to last for up to 10 days on a charge. Other highlights include music controls, event reminders, a to-do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone support.

