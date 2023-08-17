Technology News

Coinbase Secures US Cryptocurrency Futures Trading Approval: All Details

The move will allow Coinbase to offer Bitcoin and ether futures directly to eligible US customers.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 August 2023 12:13 IST
Coinbase Secures US Cryptocurrency Futures Trading Approval: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

The NFA approval came nearly two years after Coinbase filed its application

Highlights
  • Coinbase shares climbed 3 percent to $81.55 after the approval
  • The approval was granted by the National Futures Association (NFA)
  • It could allow the company to expand into a largely untapped market

Coinbase Global said on Wednesday it had secured approval to offer cryptocurrency futures to US retail customers, scoring a major regulatory win even as it battles a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The move will allow Coinbase to offer bitcoin and ether futures directly to eligible US customers. Until now, only its institutional clients could trade in such products.

Coinbase shares climbed 3 percent to $81.55 (roughly Rs. 7,100) after the approval, which was granted by the National Futures Association (NFA), a self-regulatory organisation designated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

"This is a critical milestone that reaffirms our commitment to operate a regulated and compliant business," Coinbase said.

The company has openly criticized the SEC, which in a June lawsuit accused Coinbase of operating illegally because it had failed to register as an exchange.

CEO Brian Armstrong has also said more US crypto companies could move offshore due to a hostile regulatory environment and that SEC Chair Gary Gensler's enforcement-first approach could stifle innovation in the industry.

The NFA approval, which came nearly two years after Coinbase filed its application, could allow the company to expand into a largely untapped market.

The global derivatives market represents almost 80 percent of the entire crypto market, with leveraged bets on futures and other derivatives often at the root of volatility in the wider market.

In July, crypto derivatives trading volumes globally totaled about $1.85 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,53,78,100), according to research firm CCData.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Crypto Futures Trading, Bitcoin, Ether, Crypto, US SEC, CFTC, NFA
PayPal to Stop Sale of Cryptocurrencies in the UK Until 2024: Details
Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch India Launch Confirmed; Will Sport 1.91-Inch Display

Related Stories

Coinbase Secures US Cryptocurrency Futures Trading Approval: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  3. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  4. iPhone 15 Production Begins at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu Plant: Details
  5. iQoo Z8 Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  6. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  7. Acer Swift Go 14 Review: Striking the Right Balance
  8. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
  10. Infinix Zero 30 5G India Launch Timeline, Colours Confirmed: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch Tipped for August 29, Phone Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  2. Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch India Launch Confirmed; Will Sport 1.91-Inch Display
  3. Coinbase Secures US Cryptocurrency Futures Trading Approval: All Details
  4. PayPal to Stop Sale of Cryptocurrencies in the UK Until 2024: Details
  5. Barbie, Starring Margot Robbie, Will Be Available to Stream On-Demand in September
  6. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With USB Type-C Port May Debut Alongside iPhone 15 Series: Details
  7. Honor Magic V2 Lite, Honor Magic V2 Slim Might Launch at IFA in September, More Foldables in the Works
  8. Bitcoin Remains Under Rigid Loss-Spell, Most Cryptocurrencies Register Losses
  9. Close to Half of Americans Favour TikTok Ban, Shows Poll
  10. Microsoft-Backed OpenAI Acquires Start-Up Global Illumination to Work on ChatGPT, Other Core Products
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.