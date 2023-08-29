Technology News

Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch With 1.91-Inch LCD Display, BioTracker 3 Sensor Launched in India: All Details

Amazfit Bip 5 will be sold in Cream White, Pastel Pink, and Soft Black colour shades.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2023 13:51 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 7,499

Highlights
  • Amazfit Bip 5 supports over 120 sports modes
  • The smartwatch offers more than 70 watch faces
  • Amazfit Bip 5 comes with support for calling over Bluetooth

Amazfit Bip 5 was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest smartwatch. Priced under Rs. 7,500, the latest offering from Amazfit sports a 1.91-inch LCD display. It is protected by 2.5D tempered glass along with an anti-fingerprint coating. The smartwatch is powered by a 300mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with regular usage. The Amazfit Bip 5 was launched in the US, the UK, and a few other markets earlier this month.

Amazfit Bip 5 price, availability

Amazfit Bip 5 price in India is set at Rs. 7,499. The smartwatch will be sold via Amazon. It comes in Cream White, Pastel Pink, and Soft Black colour shades.

Amazfit Bip 5 specifications, features

The newly launched Amazfit Bip 5 sports a 1.91-inch (320x380 pixels) LCD touchscreen display with 2.5D tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It comes with Bluetooth calling support and offers real-time GPS tracking and route navigation features.

The smartwatch can track over 120 sports modes including cycling, running, walking, and swimming. It is also equipped with several smart health monitors like a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate tracker, and stress monitoring using the BioTracker 3 sensor. It also offers over 70 customisable watch faces. The watch also comes with a wide range of mini-apps, offering more than 30 mini-games.

Additionally, the smartwatch also has an inbuilt microphone and speaker for receiving calls from a connected smartphone over Bluetooth. It also offers features like music control, event reminders, to-do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone.

The Amazfit Bip 5 is powered by a 300mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with normal use and up to 30 days with battery saver mode on. The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0 and supports Google Fit and Apple Health. It weighs 40g. 

Himani Jha
