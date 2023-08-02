Amazfit has expanded its affordable smartwatch range with the new Bip 5 which has been launched in the US, UK, and a few other markets. Priced under $100 (roughly Rs. 8,259) in the US, the latest offering from the Amazfit sports a 1.91-inch HD display with a TFT touchscreen. The wearable device also has 2.5D tempered glass along with an anti-fingerprint coating. Powered by a 300mAh battery, it is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Amazfit Bip 5 price, availability

Amazfit Bip 5 price is set at $89.99 (roughly Rs. 7,400) in the US whereas in the UK, it costs EUR 89.90 (roughly Rs. 8,100). The smartwatch is being sold in Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink colour shades.

Amazfit Bip 5 specifications, features

The newly launched Amazfit Bip 5 sports a 1.91-inch (320x380 pixels) TFT touchscreen display with tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It features over 70 customisable watch faces. The new Amazfit smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling as well as four satellite positioning systems for real-time GPS tracking and route navigation.

The Amazfit Bip 5 offers support for over 120 sports modes including cycling, running, walking swimming, and indoor sports. It is also equipped with several smart health monitors including a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate tracker, and stress levels monitor.

Additionally, the smartwatch is equipped with an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling. It also has music control, event reminders, to do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone support.

The Amazfit Bip 5 packs a 300mAh battery that is said to last for up to 10 days of normal use and up to 26 days with battery saver mode on. The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0. It measures 45.94x38.09x11.2mm and weighs 26g without the strap.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.