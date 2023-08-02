Technology News

Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch With 1.91-Inch Display, Over 120 Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specifications

Amazfit Bip 5 is being sold in Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink colour shades

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 August 2023 19:35 IST
Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch With 1.91-Inch Display, Over 120 Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazfit US

Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch price is set at $89.99 (roughly Rs. 7,400).

Highlights
  • Amazfit Bip 5 offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring
  • The smartwatch offers up to 10 days of battery life
  • Amazfit Bip 5 features Bluetooth calling

Amazfit has expanded its affordable smartwatch range with the new Bip 5 which has been launched in the US, UK, and a few other markets. Priced under $100 (roughly Rs. 8,259) in the US, the latest offering from the Amazfit sports a 1.91-inch HD display with a TFT touchscreen. The wearable device also has 2.5D tempered glass along with an anti-fingerprint coating. Powered by a 300mAh battery, it is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Amazfit Bip 5 price, availability

Amazfit Bip 5 price is set at $89.99 (roughly Rs. 7,400) in the US whereas in the UK, it costs EUR 89.90 (roughly Rs. 8,100). The smartwatch is being sold in Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink colour shades.

Amazfit Bip 5 specifications, features

The newly launched Amazfit Bip 5 sports a 1.91-inch (320x380 pixels) TFT touchscreen display with tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It features over 70 customisable watch faces. The new Amazfit smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling as well as four satellite positioning systems for real-time GPS tracking and route navigation.

The Amazfit Bip 5 offers support for over 120 sports modes including cycling, running, walking swimming, and indoor sports. It is also equipped with several smart health monitors including a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate tracker, and stress levels monitor.

Additionally, the smartwatch is equipped with an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling. It also has music control, event reminders, to do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone support.

The Amazfit Bip 5 packs a 300mAh battery that is said to last for up to 10 days of normal use and up to 26 days with battery saver mode on. The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0. It measures 45.94x38.09x11.2mm and weighs 26g without the strap. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazfit Bip 5

Amazfit Bip 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink
Display Size 48mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type TFT LED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit Bip 5, Amazfit, Amazfit Bip 5 price
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Oppenheimer Breaks Rs. 100-Crore Mark, Becoming Highest-Grossing IMAX Film from Hollywood in India
Realme Buds Air 5 Pro Earphones India Launch Officially Confirmed: All Details
Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch With 1.91-Inch Display, Over 120 Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 12 Series Smartphones Launched in India at These Prices
  2. This Micro LED 4K TV from Samsung Probably Costs More Than Your House
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
  4. Redmi K60 Ultra With This MediaTek Dimensity SoC May Launch on August 3
  5. Xiaomi TV X With 4K Ultra HD Display Launched in India at This Price
  6. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  7. Tecno Pova 5 Pro With RGB Lighting, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Price Teased
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Feature This Upgraded Selfie Camera
  10. These Redmi, OnePlus Phones Will Go on Sale During Amazon's Upcoming Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro Earphones India Launch Officially Confirmed: All Details
  2. Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch With 1.91-Inch Display, Over 120 Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppenheimer Breaks Rs. 100-Crore Mark, Becoming Highest-Grossing IMAX Film from Hollywood in India
  4. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leaked Online, Hints at MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC
  5. 'Made in Heaven' Season 2 Will Focus on Women, LGBTQ Community: Zoya Akhtar
  6. Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 9 Could Be Available in New Colour Options, Tipster Claims
  7. Redmi Confirms August 3 Launch Event, Redmi K60 Ultra With Dimensity 9000+ SoC Surfaces on Geekbench
  8. Realme GT 5 Pro Camera Details Tipped, Might Feature a Periscope Zoom Camera
  9. AI Model GPT-3 Found to Reason as Well as College Undergraduate Students
  10. Meta to Seek User Consent for Targeted Ads on Facebook, Instagram in the EU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.