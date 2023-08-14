Apple Watch X is in development as a completely redesigned version of the company's popular smartwatche, according to a report. The Cupertino company previously launched a revamped version of its smartphone — the iPhone X — in time for its tenth anniversary, and the Apple Watch could get the same treatment as soon as next year. The purported Apple Watch X will reportedly change how users wear the smartwatch, by swapping the existing locking mechanism for bands with a magnetic attachment system.

The new smartwatch has been dubbed the Apple Watch X by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. Gurman's sources say that the company's next-generation smartwatch will sport a slimmer chassis, and that Apple is now considering a magnetic mechanism to hold the bands in place. A report earlier this year claimed that Apple would launch an advanced smartwatch with the same name in 2023, along with watchOS 10.

Until now, Apple Watch bands have used a press-to-release locking mechanism that has offered compatibility across generations. Replacing the existing band locking mechanism could mean that existing bands would no longer work with upcoming models, but the space freed up with the redesign could make way for additional internals or a larger battery for improved battery life.

Gurman has previously reported that Apple has been working on adding support for MicroLED technology to its smartwatches for several months, but the company is yet to unveil such a device. Gurman suggests that the Apple Watch X might be the first smartwatch from the company to feature these advanced screens. Another feature that is rumoured to be in development for a while now — blood pressure monitoring — could make its way to Apple's next-generation smartwatch.

Customers shouldn't expect the purported Apple Watch X to be launched in the near future — the company is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 alongside the iPhone 15 series of smartphones. While the handsets are set to bring a few notable hardware upgrades, the smartwatches are tipped to offer new chips and colour options.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch X could be released in 2024 or 2025, according to Gurman. This is because the Apple Watch was unveiled in 2014 and went on sale in 2015, so the launch of the smartwatch could coincide with whichever date the firm considers to be the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch. The company doesn't announce any details of products that it plans to release except at the actual launch event, so enthusiasts will have to wait until at least next year until the Apple Watch X is unveiled.

