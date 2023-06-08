Apple introduced watchOS 10, its latest operating system for Apple Watch models, at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5. The watchOS update comes with several new upgrades like redesigned apps, a new Smart Stack to display relevant widgets, new watch faces, and more. With the new upgrades, Apple Watch Ultra, the company's top-of-the-line smartwatch offering, also got an auto night mode. The watch already has the hardware-exclusive Wayfinder face that comes with the ability to turn on night mode on the watch. The Wayfinder watch face currently allows users to shift the colour scheme of the watch home screen to a black and red version.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the latest Apple watchOS 10 has brought an auto night mode feature on the Apple Watch Ultra. The mode reportedly doesn't require any manual switching and is said to use Apple Watch Ultra's ambient light sensor to detect lower light conditions and enable Night Mode. The report further adds that it could be a default setting on an Apple Watch Ultra running watchOS 10. However, Apple is yet to share any details about it.

Apple Watch Ultra already has a hardware-exclusive Wayfinder face that let users turn on the night mode by shifting the colour mode to red and black. However, it is limited to the main screen only. The watch face comes with a clock bezel that shows location coordinates and elevation data. To turn on the night mode on Apple Watch Ultra in its current state, users will be required to long-press on the display and select the Wayfinder watch face from a list of available watch faces. Once done, they will have to spin the Digital Crown until the watch display turns red and the night mode gets activated.

Meanwhile, watchOS 10 has also brought new metrics and Workout Views. It also adds the capability to automatically pair an Apple Watch to Bluetooth-enabled cycling accessories like power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors. Additionally, the new operating system comes with new Maps functionalities that will allow hikers to see trails and trailhead information directly from their wrists.

The watchOS 10 update is currently available for developers in beta version and will be rolled out to the public later this fall. Do note that, the watchOS 10 will support the Apple Watch Series 4 or higher models paired with iPhone XS or later, running iOS 17.

