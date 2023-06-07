Technology News
  iPadOS 17 Offers Support for External Studio Display Webcam, Microphone via USB Type C Port

iPadOS 17 will enable apps to rotate video from both external and built-in cameras.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2023 15:23 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPadOS17 has a new, customisable lock screen

Highlights
  • WWDC 2023 is being held from June 5 to june 9
  • Apple announced a host of new features and devices at the event launch
  • USB Type-C webcams is supported with iPads on a plug-and-play basis

iPadOS 17 was unveiled on Monday at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 alongside other software and hardware. The iPadOS 17 is likely to be available for users in the third quarter of the year. With this update, the message application comes with a user interface overhaul, the lock screen gets widgets and a new health app layout. The newly launched operating system supports Studio Display, other external displays, and microphones through USB Type-C port. Of course, only iPad models with a USB Type-C port will support this feature.

Apple demonstrated the process of plugging in external webcams or USB microphones to iPads supporting USB Type-C ports. To use the external devices, users will only be required to plug them into one's iPad to start using them. Certain webcams and microphones may still be unsupported, but the company made a significant change. iPad users connected to a secondary screen will be able to use the webcam in front of this secondary device, instead of using the iPad's inbuilt webcam.

The AVFoundation API can help app developers enable video rotation from both external and inbuilt cameras, and also let users choose audio input options, offer echo cancellation optimisations, and more. 

iPadOS 17 also comes with a new, customisable lock screen and stage manager enhancements. It will come with interactive lock screen widgets, a PDF-editing app that helps embed the PDF files directly in the Notes app for easy reference, and UI updates to the iMessage app. The OS also allows users to leave users audio or video messages when someone doesn't answer their FaceTime call.

All developers have access to the first beta version of the iPadOS 17. A public beta version is expected to be available by August while the stable version is likely to launch by November this year.

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
