Apple Watch Series 10 — or Watch X — may be unveiled at the “It's Glowtime” Apple event on September 9. Details about the Apple Watch Series 9 successor have surfaced online over the past few weeks, suggesting several key features and upgrades it may arrive with. A new report claims the watch will likely come with bigger display sizes than the existing 41mm and 45mm options. It is tipped to get an updated heart rate sensor and improved water resistance.

Apple Watch Series 10 Features (Expected)

The Apple Watch Series 10 may get an updated ECG or heart rate sensor, which will likely offer more accurate results and unlock newer features, according to a 9to5Mac report. An earlier leak suggested that the watch could support sleep apnea detection.

The new report adds that the process of health data collection may also see an update. For instance, new algorithms in the iPhone Health app may read data collected by the heart rate sensor to help detect atrial fibrillation instead of the data being processed in the watch itself.

The current Apple Watch Series 9 comes with a water resistance rating of 50 meters but is not suitable for water sports or adventures like scuba diving. The Apple Watch Ultra, however, has up to 100 meters of water resistance and is suited for high-speed water sports up to 40 meters deep. Reportedly, the Apple Watch Series 10 will be suitable for high-speed water sports up to 20 meters deep. The upcoming smartwatch is also tipped to get support for Apple's Depth app, which is presently exclusive to the Watch Ultra.

The report added that the Apple Watch Series 10 may be available in 44mm and 48mm size options. The Apple Watch Series 9 is currently offered in 41mm and 45mm variants. With newer displays, the watches are tipped to get new watch faces.

One of the new watch faces is expected to be "Reflections," a watch face that reacts to ambient light, while another will likely be a new Hermès watch face called “Regatta.” The latter was reportedly inspired by the sailing sports competition of the same name. It may allow users to access a timer directly.