Technology News
English Edition

Apple Tipped to Use microLED Displays for AR Glasses and Next Generation Apple Watch Ultra

Apple still has plans to include this technology in its flagship smartwatch with a rumoured 2026 launch window.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 13:16 IST
Apple Tipped to Use microLED Displays for AR Glasses and Next Generation Apple Watch Ultra

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra (pictured above) is its current flagship smartwatch

Highlights
  • Apple is rumoured to still have plans for using microLED displays
  • This technology may be used in its AR glasses and Apple Watch Ultra
  • It was reported to have cancelled microLED project earlier this year
Advertisement

Apple may utilise microLED displays in its purported augmented reality (AR) glasses as well as its next-generation Apple Watch Ultra, according to claims by a tipster on social media. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been long rumoured to be developing microLED screens for use in its devices. While the technology was initially speculated to be used in the Apple Watch Ultra, the move was said to be cancelled and the entire team was laid off due to rising production costs.

Apple microLED Displays

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @Jukanlosreve suggested that the use of microLED technology is still in Apple's plans. The iPhone maker is speculated to be developing AR glasses that would use these displays and its mass production could begin in 2026.

Meanwhile, Apple Watch Ultra is also rumoured to still get microLED displays. As per the tipster, Apple still has plans to include this technology in its flagship smartwatch. It is said to be targeting a 2026 launch window for this product.

In March, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple was cutting jobs after winding down its long-running microLED project. In theory, these displays would provide more vibrant visuals and be brighter than Apple's current screens. At the time, Apple was speculated to include these displays in a future version of the Apple Watch, before introducing it in its suite of other products.

As per Gurman, the complexity of the technology, along with the climbing costs of its development, were some of the reasons behind the scraping of the microLED project.

Other In-Development Apple Projects

Apple is also reported to be developing several new products. This includes a HomePod with a touchscreen display which may be powered by an A18 chipset and get support for Apple Intelligence features. Meanwhile, an AI-powered tabletop device with a robotic arm is also speculated to be in the works.

The company is also said to have plans for launching a cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro — its mixed reality headset. This device would come with toned-down features but at a lower cost.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MicroLED, Apple, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple MicroLED Display
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Confirmed to be Optimised for Multimodal Gemini Nano AI Model
Alien: Isolation Sequel Is in 'Early Development', Creative Assembly Confirms

Related Stories

Apple Tipped to Use microLED Displays for AR Glasses and Next Generation Apple Watch Ultra
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This OnePlus Flagship Could Be the First to Sport Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  2. Apple Rolls Out New iOS 18 Beta Updates With These Features
  3. iQOO 13 to Have Slower Charging Than iQOO 12, Claims New Leak
  4. Oppo K12 Plus Launch Date, Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  5. Some Android Users Might Have Received a Strange Notification from Google
  6. Amazon Announces New Streaming Service After MX Player Acquisition
  7. Bharti Airtel May Acquire Tata Play DTH Service to Boost Its Offerings
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Adds Support for Wired Xbox Controllers on iPhone, iPad and Mac With Latest Update: Report
  2. Tecno Spark 30C 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. TikTok Smart+ Platform With AI-Powered Ad Campaign Automation Capabilities Launched
  4. UAE Scraps Value Added Tax on Crypto Transactions, Binance Foresees Rapid Growth in Web3 Businesses
  5. iQOO 13 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Slower Charging Than Predecessor
  6. Apple Tipped to Use microLED Displays for AR Glasses and Next Generation Apple Watch Ultra
  7. Foxconn Building Nvidia Superchip Facility in Mexico, Executives Say
  8. Honor X60 Series Launch Date Set for October 16; Key Features of Base Model Surfaces Online
  9. Alien: Isolation Sequel Is in 'Early Development', Creative Assembly Confirms
  10. Samsung Electronics Apologises for Disappointing Profit as It Struggles in AI Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »