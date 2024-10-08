Apple may utilise microLED displays in its purported augmented reality (AR) glasses as well as its next-generation Apple Watch Ultra, according to claims by a tipster on social media. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been long rumoured to be developing microLED screens for use in its devices. While the technology was initially speculated to be used in the Apple Watch Ultra, the move was said to be cancelled and the entire team was laid off due to rising production costs.

Apple microLED Displays

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @Jukanlosreve suggested that the use of microLED technology is still in Apple's plans. The iPhone maker is speculated to be developing AR glasses that would use these displays and its mass production could begin in 2026.

Apple has not given up on Micro LED technology.



1. They are preparing Micro LED for AR glasses, with mass production expected in 2026.



2. The plan to include Micro LED in the Apple Watch Ultra is also still in place, with a target launch in 2026. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) October 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Apple Watch Ultra is also rumoured to still get microLED displays. As per the tipster, Apple still has plans to include this technology in its flagship smartwatch. It is said to be targeting a 2026 launch window for this product.

In March, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple was cutting jobs after winding down its long-running microLED project. In theory, these displays would provide more vibrant visuals and be brighter than Apple's current screens. At the time, Apple was speculated to include these displays in a future version of the Apple Watch, before introducing it in its suite of other products.

As per Gurman, the complexity of the technology, along with the climbing costs of its development, were some of the reasons behind the scraping of the microLED project.

Other In-Development Apple Projects

Apple is also reported to be developing several new products. This includes a HomePod with a touchscreen display which may be powered by an A18 chipset and get support for Apple Intelligence features. Meanwhile, an AI-powered tabletop device with a robotic arm is also speculated to be in the works.

The company is also said to have plans for launching a cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro — its mixed reality headset. This device would come with toned-down features but at a lower cost.