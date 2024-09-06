Apple Watch Series 10 — or Watch X — is expected to be unveiled at the company's next launch event, ten years after the first model was introduced. The Cupertino company is expected to refresh the standard version of its smartwatch, as well as the affordable Apple Watch SE and high-end Watch Ultra models. This year, only the 10th generation model could arrive with some design changes, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is also expected to introduce a new health tracking feature with its upcoming smartwatch models.

Apple Watch Series 10 to Get Sleep Apnea Detection Feature

A Bloomberg report states that Apple will add support for sleep apnea detection with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 model that is expected to be unveiled at its September 9 launch event. Sleep disorders such as sleep apnea are typically diagnosed at a sleep disorder centre, and usually involves overnight monitoring (nocturnal polysomnography) or a simpler home sleep test, based on the type of sleep apnea — obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) or central sleep apnea (CSA) — that is suspected.

Sleep apnea is a disorder that affects some people, causing thee stoppage and resumption of breathing while they are asleep, while occasionally causing them to wake up. It can cause fatigue during the daytime, as well as more serious issues related to high blood pressure (due to the drop in blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) while sleeping), type-2 diabetes, or complications after taking certain medicines or anaesthesia, according to Mayo Clinic

According to the publication, the Apple Watch Series 10 will attempt to determine whether you have sleep apnea, and prompt you to visit a doctor in order to get a diagnosis which could involve sleep monitoring. However, the sleep apnea detection feature will reportedly not be available to users when the device is launched, and could be rolled out to the device at a later date.

Support for sleep apnea detection is also expected to arrive on the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra model, which is expected to be the most expensive model in the lineup. The report states that the upcoming Watch Ultra model might not arrive with any design changes, unlike the Watch Series 10 model, which is tipped to sport a larger display with a slimmer body. Apple is also said to be working on a successor to the 2022 Watch SE model that could be unveiled at the next launch event.

High blood pressure monitoring, another feature that was expected to arrive on the Apple Watch Series 10, might be delayed. The report states that hypertension detection might not be released by the company in the near future due to delays. It is currently unclear whether an upcoming Apple Watch model will be launched with the feature, or whether it could arrive as part of a software update.