Apple Watch Ultra 3 — the company's purported third-generation flagship smartwatch model — might not be unveiled at the 'It's Glowtime' hardware launch event that will be held today. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Apple will update the Watch Ultra 2 model that was launched alongside the iPhone 15 series last year. It is currently unclear whether the company's high-end smartwatch will be refreshed this year, or whether customers will have to wait another year for its debut.

According to Gurman, the iPhone maker is not expected to announce a new Apple Watch Ultra 3 model at its upcoming launch event. While this suggests that the successor to the second-generation smartwatch is unlikely to arrive, the journalist states that Apple could introduce a new black colour option for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 — the same variant that was spotted on the US FCC website last year.

Early Ultras had a black back which looks kinda dope #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/OvX65GNPKx — Macaw (@ParrotSWD) November 16, 2023

A delay in the arrival of the successor to the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) model also can't be ruled out, Gurman says. Previous reports suggested that the company was planning on launching a third generation Watch SE model that could be designed with younger users in mind.

The Apple Watch Series 10, which is still expected to make its debut at the upcoming hardware launch event, will reportedly offer support for a new health monitoring feature — sleep apnea detection. If the new Ultra model is delayed, it could mean that the Series 10 model might be the only smartwatch that supports the feature for a while.

The purported Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be unveiled a decade after the company launched its first smartwatch. Bloomberg previously reported that the upcoming Series 10 smartwatch will be equipped with a slightly larger display than its predecessor, along with some design changes.

Given Apple's tendency to keep details about its upcoming products under wraps, we will only find out details about these smartwatches when the company's 'It's Glowtime' launch event begins tonight. You can also watch the event livestream when it begins at 10:30pm IST via the company's website, YouTube, the Apple TV+ app, or via the player embedded on Gadgets 360.