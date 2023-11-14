Vivo Watch 3 was launched alongside the Vivo X100 series of smartphones in China on Monday. The smartwatch succeeds the Vivo Watch 2, which was introduced in December 2021. The Watch 3 is equipped with a BES2700BP SoC and packs a 505mAh battery. It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and runs on Vivo's BlueOS. The smart wearable is offered in four colour options and is available in eSIM and Bluetooth variants. The watch can be bought in either soft rubber or leather strap options.

Vivo Watch 3 price, availability

Vivo Watch 3 is available in Chen Yehei (Black), Bright Moon, Moonlight White, and Starlight (translated from Chinese) colour options. The smartwatch is available for pre-order on the Vivo China website and it is available in four variants. It will go on sale starting November 21.

The Bluetooth version of the Vivo Watch 3 with a soft rubber strap is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,600), while the one with a leather strap is listed at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,700). On the other hand, the soft rubber strap and leather options with eSIM support are marked at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,900) and 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000), respectively.

Vivo Watch 3 specifications, features

Vivo Watch 3 comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and always-on-display support. The smartwatch is powered by a BES2700BP SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Vivo's self-developed Blue River Operating System or BlueOS and comes pre-installed with an app store. BlueOS also includes Vivo's Jovi assistant alongside 10 watch faces.

The health-tracking wearable comes equipped with a Star Ring health sensor, which has an optical heart rate and a blood oxygen sensor. The Vivo Watch 3 also comes with support more than 100 sports modes, a sleep tracker, and a Running coach.

Vivo Watch 3 is backed by a 505mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 7 days of usage on the eSIM variant and up to 16 days on the Bluetooth-only option. For voice calling, the watch carries a speaker and a microphone. It also comes with 5ATM water resistance rating.

The Vivo Watch 3 supports LTE via eSIM, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou, and NFC for payments. Weighing 36 grams without the straps, the body of the watch measures 46.1mm x 46.1mm x 13.75mm in size.

