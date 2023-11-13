Technology News

OnePlus Watch 2 Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus Watch 2 is tipped to run Wear OS 4 and features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2023 09:29 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @OnLeaks

OnePlus Watch 2 is shown with two side-mounted buttons for navigation through the UI

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch 2 is said to feature rubber straps in two shades
  • OnePlus Watch was unveiled in India in 2021
  • It was spotted on the BIS website recently
OnePlus Watch was unveiled in India back in 2021 with a circular design and Warp Charge fast charging support. Now, the Chinese tech brand is reportedly working on the OnePlus Watch 2 as a possible successor. There's no official word about its launch, but before any kinds of announcements, renders of the upcoming wearable have surfaced online, along with its specifications. The OnePlus Watch 2 is said to feature a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset and get a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in association with MySmartPrice, has leaked the alleged renders and specifications of the OnePlus Watch 2. The renders indicate a circular dial for the smartwatch with two buttons on the right side of the case. It appears to have a metal casing with plain rubber straps in black and white colour options. The renders also suggest some features including heart rate tracking, step count, and support for multiple watch faces.

As per the report, the OnePlus Watch 2 will run on Wear OS 4, which will be a first for OnePlus and a big upgrade from the original OnePlus smartwatch. It will also have a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, as per the report. The watch is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. 

Recently, the OnePlus Watch 2 was spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website with the model number OPWWE231, hinting at an imminent India launch. It is expected to launch in 2024, likely alongside the OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone.

The OnePlus Watch was launched in India in April 2021 at Rs. 16,999 with Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colour options. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The case of the OnePlus Watch measures 46mm and is made out of stainless steel. The smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance and 5ATM water resistance. It packs a 405mAh battery with support for Warp Charge fast charging.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch Specifications, OnePlus
