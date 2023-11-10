Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 has been speculated to appear in the market for long. Initial rumours about its 2022 launch came and went away quickly. With the new leaked design renders, however, the launch of the Galaxy Fit 3 appears to be imminent. Although the company has not officially teased or confirmed the smart wearable, it is expected to be introduced soon. The wearable is said to come as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, which was unveiled in October 2022.

A WindowsReport post has leaked renders of the purported Galaxy Fit 3. It is seen in a rose gold colour option sporting a wider display than the preceding model with the case showcasing a metallic design. From the images, the fitness tracker seems to have non-removable straps, and is seen in a light pink colour.

The leaked renders also show a button placed on the right edge of the case, which is speculated to be a shortcut button or a dedicated back button. According to the report, the Galaxy Fit 3 tracker may come with Wear OS instead of the rtOS-based operating system that the Galaxy Fit 2 carries.

The Galaxy Fit 3 also appears to be equipped with an optical heart rate monitor, sensors for which can be seen at the back of the case. The smart wearable is also likely to come with Pogo charging pins, that are seen in the images. No other details about the device have been revealed yet. We may get more updates in the coming weeks.

Notably, the Galaxy Fit 2 is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India. It is available in Black and Scarlet colour options. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and its 159mAh battery claims to offer a battery life of up to 21 days on a single charge. It is equipped with sleep and stress tracking features. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 also comes with 5ATM water resistance and a Water Lock mode.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.