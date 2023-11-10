Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Design Renders Surface Online; Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is said to succeed the Galaxy Fit 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 November 2023 17:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Design Renders Surface Online; Hints at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 (pictured) is offered in Black and Scarlet colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 may sport an upgraded design
  • The smart wearable is likely to offer a bigger display
  • The Galaxy Fit 3 could feature with Pogo charging pins
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 has been speculated to appear in the market for long. Initial rumours about its 2022 launch came and went away quickly. With the new leaked design renders, however, the launch of the Galaxy Fit 3 appears to be imminent. Although the company has not officially teased or confirmed the smart wearable, it is expected to be introduced soon. The wearable is said to come as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, which was unveiled in October 2022.

A WindowsReport post has leaked renders of the purported Galaxy Fit 3. It is seen in a rose gold colour option sporting a wider display than the preceding model with the case showcasing a metallic design. From the images, the fitness tracker seems to have non-removable straps, and is seen in a light pink colour.

The leaked renders also show a button placed on the right edge of the case, which is speculated to be a shortcut button or a dedicated back button. According to the report, the Galaxy Fit 3 tracker may come with Wear OS instead of the rtOS-based operating system that the Galaxy Fit 2 carries.

The Galaxy Fit 3 also appears to be equipped with an optical heart rate monitor, sensors for which can be seen at the back of the case. The smart wearable is also likely to come with Pogo charging pins, that are seen in the images. No other details about the device have been revealed yet. We may get more updates in the coming weeks.

Notably, the Galaxy Fit 2 is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India. It is available in Black and Scarlet colour options. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and its 159mAh battery claims to offer a battery life of up to 21 days on a single charge. It is equipped with sleep and stress tracking features. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 also comes with 5ATM water resistance and a Water Lock mode.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 design renders, Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 launch, Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Facebook and Instagram Introduce Support for Seamless Shopping via Amazon: How it Works
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Design Renders Surface Online; Hints at Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on This Date
  2. GTA 6 Trailer Is Coming in Early December, Rockstar Confirms
  3. Infinix Smart 8 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  4. Realme GT Neo 6 Leak Allegedly Reveals Pricing and Chipset
  5. Here’s How Much It Costs Apple to Make the iPhone 15 Pro Max
  6. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  7. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Review: Action-Packed
  8. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  9. OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Appears on Geekbench
  10. Dell Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 144Hz LCD Display
  2. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Design Renders Surface Online; Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. Facebook and Instagram Introduce Support for Seamless Shopping via Amazon: How it Works
  4. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on November 23
  5. Honor X50i+ With 108-Megapixel Camera, 35W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Amazon Plans to Replace Android-Based Fire OS With New Operating System on Fire TVs, Other Devices: Report
  7. iPhone SE 4 to Feature Single Rear Camera, Sport Upgraded Design Based on iPhone 14 Chassis: Report
  8. Infinix Smart 8 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung, Huawei to Release Affordable Foldable Smartphones Next Year: Report
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Users Get Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 Update; Nothing OS 3 Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »