Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 smartphones launched in China on Tuesday (November 13) with the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The new X series handsets run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and have curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The camera-focused Vivo X100 series flaunts Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units and comes with Vivo's V3 chip for image processing. The Vivo X90 Pro brings a 1-inch type Sony IMX989 main camera. The Vivo X100 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging while the X100 Pro houses a 5,400mAh unit with 100W charging and a 50W wireless charging rate. Both handsets have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.

Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 price

Pricing for the Vivo X100 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM storage variant. The price goes up to CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 16GB + 256GB variant, CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the 16GB + 512GB configuration, and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model.

Vivo X100 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 16GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 16GB + 512GB model. It costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 16GB + 1TB configuration. Further, there is a LPDDR5T limited edition with 16GB RAM +1TB storage with a price tag of CNY 5,099 (roughly Rs. 58,000).

The Vivo X100 series is available in Chen Ye Black, Star Trail Blue, Sunset Orange,and White Moonlight (translated from Chinese) colour options. The new Vivo phones are currently available for pre-order in China with deliveries slated to begin from November 21. Details regarding the India launch of the smartphones are to be announced by the company.

Vivo X100 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X100 Pro runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and features a 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with 3000nits of peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency dimming, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to offer 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V3 chip, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G720 GPU. The Dimensity 9300 was announced one week ago.

Vivo X100 Pro

Photo Credit: Vivo

As always, cameras are the key highlights of the Vivo X100 Pro. The Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch type sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel Zeiss APO super-telephoto camera with OIS. The telephoto camera supports 4.3x optical zoom while the primary shooter and telephoto camera both support 100x digital zoom. On the front, the handset sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

There is up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage on the Vivo X100 Pro. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, flicker sensor, multispectral sensor and infrared remote control. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset offers face recognition and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

A 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support backs the Vivo X100 Pro. The fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 12.5 minutes. The handset measures 164.05x 75.28x9.5mm and weighs 221 grams.

Vivo X100 specifications

The regular Vivo X100 features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Pro model. It also runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G720 GPU. The phone also includes the new Vivo V3 chip for image processing.

Vivo's X100 also comes with a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup. However, the camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX920 VCS bionic main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel Zeiss super-telephoto camera with 100x clear zoom. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Vivo X100

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo X100 also offers up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options are identical to the Vivo X100, so are the sensors. The handset also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports face recognition for authentication. It has an IP68 rating for protection from dust and water.

The Vivo X100 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support, that is claimed to fill the battery up to 50 percent in just 11 minutes. The battery is said to deliver up to 14.8 days of standby time on a single charge. Further, it measures 164.05x75x8.49mm and weighs 202 grams.

