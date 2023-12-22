WhosNext2023
iQoo Watch Design Teased Ahead of December 27 Debut; Confirmed to Run on BlueOS

iQoo Watch will be equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor and a heart rate sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 10:07 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Watch is claimed to provide a maximum battery life of up to seven days in eSIM mode

  • iQoo Watch is teased to sport a familiar design
  • The wearable will have Bluetooth calling support
  • The iQoo Watch will launch in China on December 27
iQoo Watch details have been revealed by the company, ahead of its December 27 launch event that will be headlined by the iQoo Neo 9 series. The wearable is set to debut as iQoo's first smartwatch with a round AMOLED display. Ahead of its arrival, the Vivo sub-brand has begun teasing some of the key features of the upcoming wearable. The upcoming iQoo Watch will run on Vivo's custom-built BlueOS operating system. It is confirmed to sport a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. The iQoo Watch is claimed to deliver up to 16 days of battery life in Bluetooth mode.

iQoo has offered a glimpse of the design and specifications of the upcoming iQoo Watch through multiple teasers on Weibo. As mentioned, it is confirmed to ship with Vivo's self-developed BlueOS system. This operating system crafted using the Rust programming language was first introduced on the Vivo Watch 3. It includes an inbuilt app store and ten watch faces. Further, it will be equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, heart rate sensor and calorie tracker.

iqoo watch weibo iqoo watch

iQoo's teaser for the upcoming iQoo Watch
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

The teasers hint at a black strap colour option for the iQoo Watch with a side-mounted button for UI navigation. The images suggest it will have a similar design to the Vivo Watch 3, with a circular AMOLED display, black dial and minimal bezels. The wearable will have Bluetooth calling support for receiving calls via a connected handset. It is claimed to provide a maximum battery life of up to seven days in eSIM mode and up to 16 days in Bluetooth mode.

iQoo has already announced that the launch of the iQoo Watch will take place in China on December 27 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) alongside two of the company's upcoming smartphones and a truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset.

The iQoo Neo 9 and iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be the highlight of the event. The former is already confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the Pro model will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. They are expected to debut in India in January. iQoo's 1e TWS headset is also confirmed to debut alongside the smartphones and smartwatch in China.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo Watch, iQoo Watch Specifications, iQoo
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor 90 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
