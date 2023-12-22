iQoo Watch details have been revealed by the company, ahead of its December 27 launch event that will be headlined by the iQoo Neo 9 series. The wearable is set to debut as iQoo's first smartwatch with a round AMOLED display. Ahead of its arrival, the Vivo sub-brand has begun teasing some of the key features of the upcoming wearable. The upcoming iQoo Watch will run on Vivo's custom-built BlueOS operating system. It is confirmed to sport a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. The iQoo Watch is claimed to deliver up to 16 days of battery life in Bluetooth mode.

iQoo has offered a glimpse of the design and specifications of the upcoming iQoo Watch through multiple teasers on Weibo. As mentioned, it is confirmed to ship with Vivo's self-developed BlueOS system. This operating system crafted using the Rust programming language was first introduced on the Vivo Watch 3. It includes an inbuilt app store and ten watch faces. Further, it will be equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, heart rate sensor and calorie tracker.

iQoo's teaser for the upcoming iQoo Watch

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

The teasers hint at a black strap colour option for the iQoo Watch with a side-mounted button for UI navigation. The images suggest it will have a similar design to the Vivo Watch 3, with a circular AMOLED display, black dial and minimal bezels. The wearable will have Bluetooth calling support for receiving calls via a connected handset. It is claimed to provide a maximum battery life of up to seven days in eSIM mode and up to 16 days in Bluetooth mode.

iQoo has already announced that the launch of the iQoo Watch will take place in China on December 27 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) alongside two of the company's upcoming smartphones and a truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset.

The iQoo Neo 9 and iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be the highlight of the event. The former is already confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the Pro model will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. They are expected to debut in India in January. iQoo's 1e TWS headset is also confirmed to debut alongside the smartphones and smartwatch in China.

