iPhone Duo was launched in September during Apple's ‘Surprise and Shine' event. Now, international luxury device manufacturer Caviar has introduced a new bespoke collection for the foldable iPhone Duo. Known as the Zodiac collection, the lineup allows customers to customise their devices based on their astrological signs. Buyers can choose from a wide range of materials and decorative finishes, including gold, silver, titanium, precious stones, leather, and meteorite.

Caviar Zodiac Collection for iPhone Duo

Caviar has listed the Zodiac collection of iPhone Duo, with customisation options. Customers can select their zodiac sign through the company's online configurator, which loads a default design that can subsequently be customised. The configurator offers 12 zodiac-inspired base designs, and this can be further modified by selecting different materials for the frame, rear panel, zodiac circle, and central medallion. Prices vary depending on the materials and finishes selected.

Photo Credit: zodiac

The Zodiac iPhone Duo Aeris model has a starting price tag of $15,600 (roughly Rs. 14,65,100), while the Libra model has an initial price tag of $15,372 (roughly Rs. 14,43,700). Both models are the 256GB storage variant of Apple's iPhone Duo, which starts at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,90,000) in the US and Rs. 2,99,900 in India. The final cost of a customised device will depend on the buyer's material and finish selections.

Shoppers can select the exterior components of the foldable smartphone like frame, back plate, zodiac circle, and central medallion. For the frame, buyers can choose between silver, yellow gold, rose gold, and titanium finishes, including black PVD-coated options. The rear panel can also be customised with materials such as forged carbon and different types of leather. These include crocodile, python, and calfskin, with multiple colour options available. Caviar also offers decorative finishes such as guilloché and clous de Paris hobnail textures.

Customers can select from jewellery enamel, diamonds, sapphires, rubies, Swarovski crystals, and meteorite. These elements can be used to personalise the zodiac constellation and other decorative sections of the device, giving each customised unit a distinct appearance.

iPhone Duo has a 7.6-inch foldable display and a 5.4-inch cover display. It runs on an A20 Pro chipset. It has an Apple C2 Modem. It features a dual rear camera setup, including two 48-megapixel cameras.