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OpenAI Brings ChatGPT Voice Support to Finances for Hands-Free Personal Finance Conversations

ChatGPT Voice support allows users to have conversations with the specialised AI tool, eliminating the need to type prompts.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 15:21 IST
OpenAI Brings ChatGPT Voice Support to Finances for Hands-Free Personal Finance Conversations

Photo Credit: OpenAI

ChatGPT Finances supports more than 12,000 financial institutions

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Highlights
  • ChatGPT Finances is available for all users in the US
  • ChatGPT Finances was launched in May
  • ChatGPT Finances was recently released for Android devices
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OpenAI launched its new specialised AI tool for managing personal finances earlier this year. Dubbed ChatGPT Finances, the tool was recently made available for Free and Go users in select global markets, allowing them to connect their financial accounts. Since its release in May in preview, the Sam Altman-led AI giant has added multiple features to the AI-powered financial management tool. Now, the company has announced the integration of ChatGPT Voice into ChatGPT Finances. The latest addition allows users to have hands-free conversations with the chatbot, eliminating the need for users to write prompts. ChatGPT Voice also lets users “talk through questions”.

ChatGPT Finances Now Comes With Voice Integration

In a post on X, the US-based AI giant announced that it has integrated ChatGPT Voice into Finances, its specialised tools for personal finance management. Users can now talk to the AI chatbot about their finances like they would talk to another human being. They can ask questions about their current financial health, transactions, and savings without having to provide a text input. Users will have to connect their financial accounts to access the features. It also lets users interrupt the chatbot during an answer to ask a follow-up question.

This adds to the recent wave of updates that the tool has received. Since its launch, OpenAI has added the Weekly Updates feature to ChatGPT Finances, which provides regular insights about the user's personal finances. The company recently introduced the Credit Monitoring tool, which lets users track their credit score over time. They can also ask ChatGPT Finances to analyse the aspects affecting their credit score and credit health.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Finances recently also received the Stock Watchlists upgrade, allowing users to monitor the stock market performance of the listed companies they are interested in. On top of this, the Sam Altman-led AI giant recently released Finances for the ChatGPT Android app. Users can now also manually add their financial accounts that they have not connected yet.

ChatGPT Finances was launched on May 15 in preview to ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US. The personal finances tool is still only available in the US. However, Free and Go users can also access the AI tool now. ChatGPT Finances supports over 12,000 financial institutions. OpenAI claims that the tool can help users plan for their financial targets.

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Further reading: ChatGPT Finances, ChatGPT Voice, OpenAI
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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