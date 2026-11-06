Sony has introduced a new pair of wired headphones that brings back the design of one of its most recognisable audio products. According to the company, the MDR-3R takes inspiration from the original MDR-3 headphones, which debuted in 1979 alongside the company's first Walkman. The new model retains the lightweight, open-ear design and several visual details of its predecessor, while swapping the traditional 3.5mm audio connector for a USB Type-C port. The headphones also feature 23mm drivers, an in-line remote, and a built-in microphone.

Sony MDR-3R, Stranger Things Edition Price, Availability

The standard Sony MDR-3R is priced at $59.99 (approximately Rs. 5,600) in the US and $99.99 (roughly Rs. 6,600) in Canada. It is available through Sony's online store, Amazon, Best Buy, and authorised retailers.

The Sony MDR-3R Stranger Things Edition costs $79.99 (approximately Rs. 7,500) in the US and $129.99 (roughly Rs. 8,600) in Canada. Pre-orders are open through Sony, the Netflix Shop, and Amazon.

Sony has not announced India pricing or availability for either model.

Sony MDR-3R Features, Specifications

According to Sony, the MDR-3R retains the aesthetic and physical profile of the original MDR-3 from 1979. The headphones feature a lightweight, open-ear construction, with interchangeable ear pads available in the historical blue and orange colour options. The standard model also ships in retro-inspired packaging, accompanied by an instruction manual designed to resemble the documentation supplied with the original headphones.

The biggest change is the move to a USB Type-C connection, replacing the 3.5mm audio jack found on the older model. This, as per the company, allows the MDR-3R to connect directly to compatible modern devices without requiring Bluetooth pairing or a separate charging routine. The cable features an in-line remote control and an integrated microphone for hands-free voice calls.

For audio, the MDR-3R uses 23mm driver units based on the original technical specifications. Sony says it has retained the balanced, open sound profile associated with the late-1970s headphones, while making minor acoustic refinements for modern digital audio formats.

Alongside the standard model, Sony has announced the MDR-3R Stranger Things Edition, developed in collaboration with Netflix. Inspired by the series and its character Max Mayfield, the special edition draws on the visual themes of the fictional Upside Down. It features an engraved Stranger Things logo, red-and-black ear pads, and custom-themed packaging.