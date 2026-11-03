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Garmin ECG App Expands to India, Supports 30-Second Heart Rhythm Readings

Compatible watches use built-in sensors to record the heart's electrical activity, with results available on the device and through Garmin Connect.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 19:59 IST
Garmin ECG App Expands to India, Supports 30-Second Heart Rhythm Readings

Photo Credit: Garmin

The feature works on select Garmin smartwatches in the country

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Highlights
  • Users can record a 30-second ECG from their watches
  • The app checks readings for signs of atrial fibrillation
  • ECG results can be synced with the Garmin Connect app
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Garmin has expanded its ECG App availability to users in India, allowing owners of compatible smartwatches to check their heart rhythm directly from their wrists. The feature can record a 30-second ECG and detect signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), an irregular heart rhythm. Users can view their readings on the watch or through the Garmin Connect app, where they can also access previous recordings and create reports to share with their doctors.

Garmin ECG App Comes to India With Support for Select Smartwatches

Garmin's ECG App is now available on select smartwatches in India, including the Fenix 9, Venu 4 and Forerunner 970, the company revealed in a press release. The feature lets users record a 30-second ECG directly from their wrist and view the results on the watch or through the Garmin Connect smartphone app. Users can also save their readings and access them later through the app. The ECG App requires the latest versions of the Garmin Connect smartphone app and compatible smartwatch software.

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The smartwatch uses its built-in sensors to record the heart's electrical activity. The ECG App analyses these signals for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition that causes an irregular heartbeat. Users can also view their previous recordings through Garmin Connect and generate reports to share with a doctor.

Garmin says the ECG App can identify signs of AFib or normal sinus rhythm, which refers to a regular heartbeat. The feature is intended for adults aged 22 and above. However, it is not meant to replace medical diagnosis or treatment. Anyone experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, stroke or other cardiovascular conditions should seek medical attention rather than rely on a smartwatch reading.

Garmin recently launched the Cirqa Smart Band in India, with a screen-free design and features such as heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and skin temperature measurement. It is priced at Rs. 29,990, but is available at a limited-time launch price of Rs. 25,990.

The company also [introduced] the Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music smartwatches in the country in July. The three models feature 1.2-inch AMOLED displays, heart-rate monitoring and Pulse Ox sensors, while the Forerunner 170 Music also lets users download playlists from supported streaming services.

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Further reading: Garmin, Garmin ECG App, Garmin Fenix 9, Garmin Venu 4, Garmin Forerunner 970, Garmin Connect
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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