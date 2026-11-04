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Bethesda Confirms The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Called 'Sentinel', Launch Reportedly More Than 2 Years Away

The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel will be set in Hammerfell.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 November 2026 14:12 IST
Bethesda Confirms The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Called 'Sentinel', Launch Reportedly More Than 2 Years Away

Photo Credit: Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel is thes sequel to The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

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Highlights
  • The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel will be set in Hammerfell
  • Bethesda did not reveal a release window for the game
  • The Sentinel subtitle was teased by Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in August
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Bethesda has confirmed the official title of the next Elder Scrolls title. Just as a recent leak had claimed, the RPG is called The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel. Bethesda shared a brief teaser video revealing the full title, but did not announce any other details about the game.

The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel announcement came as part of a video celebrating 40 years of Bethesda. “Everybody is always asking about The Elder Scrolls 6,” Bethesda director Todd Howard said in the video. “And we thought, given the moment, what a perfect time to tell you what The Elder Scrolls 6 is actually called.”

The minute-long teaser reveals the official title and confirms the Hammerfell setting of the game with a quote. The quote also suggests the game will dive into the history and secrets of the Elder Scrolls—just as the leak had claimed.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma congratulated Bethesda on the studio's 40th anniversary in a social media post.

“Sentinel is the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls. An incredible way for Bethesda Studios to mark 40 years of building worlds that speak to millions of players across generations. Congratulations to the team, past and present,” the Xbox boss said.

Sharma had first teased the “Sentinel” subtitle when she saw a live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls 6 at Bethesda in August. The executive had hailed the “incredible” scale and grandeur of the game at the time and said that “the story is even greater”.

Sentinel Reportedly More Than 2 Years Away

Bethesda did not reveal story or gameplay details about The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel. The game does not have a release date yet. The studio said that development on the game was continuing, and it would be some time before it was ready to share more about the game.

According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, however, Sentinel is still more than two years away. That means the long-awaited RPG will not launch before 2028. Bethesda is also developing multiple Fallout games in addition to the next Elder Scrolls.

Earlier this year, Howard said that development on The Elder Scrolls 6 was “going well” and the studio was nearing in on a “big milestone” internally. The game was revealed over eight years ago with a brief video teaser at E3 2018.

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Further reading: The Elder Scrolls 6 Sentinel, The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Bethesda Confirms The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Called 'Sentinel', Launch Reportedly More Than 2 Years Away
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