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  • Gemini 4 Carbon Frontier AI Model Falls Slightly Behind Claude Opus 5.5 in Agentic Capabilities, but Not in Cost Efficiency

Gemini 4 Carbon Frontier AI Model Falls Slightly Behind Claude Opus 5.5 in Agentic Capabilities, but Not in Cost Efficiency

SemiAnalysis recently released its GDPx benchmark test that tests the agentic capabilities of frontier AI models.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 November 2026 11:17 IST
Gemini 4 Carbon Frontier AI Model Falls Slightly Behind Claude Opus 5.5 in Agentic Capabilities, but Not in Cost Efficiency

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini 4 Carbon offers enhanced resistance against prompt injection attacks

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Highlights
  • Gemini 4 Carbon managed to score 10.9 percentage points
  • Claude Opus 5.5 beat Gemini 4 Carbon with a score of 12 percent
  • Claude Fable 5.1 was the least cost-efficient among the AI models
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Google launched its latest frontier AI model late last month, named Gemini 4 Carbon, with agentic and enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. The AI model was released just two weeks after the Mountain View-based tech giant released Gemini 4 Argon, another AI model with agentic capabilities. During the announcement, Google published multiple benchmark results to showcase the capabilities of the Gemini 4 Carbon. Now, SemiAnalysis has published results from its new GDPx benchmark that tests the agentic capabilities and cost efficiency of AI models, comparing results of multiple models. On the benchmarking platform, Google's frontier AI model came in second position, while being the most cost-efficient among the top five.

Claude Opus 5.5 Beats Gemini 4 Carbon on SemiAnalysis' GDPx Benchmark Test

In a post on X, SemiAnalysis published the results of its new frontier-level benchmark test, which tests how well AI models perform agentic tasks. The results compared the performance of AI models from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Meta, xAI, and other frontier AI labs. Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5 topped the table with a score of 12 percentage points. The AI model outperformed Google's Gemini 4 Carbon frontier AI model by a small margin, which managed to score 10.9 percentage points.

However, the Gemini 4 Carbon was among the most cost-efficient frontier AI models on the list. It cost $16.29 per agentic task with 5,94,000 outputs tokens. Google's frontier model was significantly more cost-efficient compared to Claude Opus 5.5, which performed each at an average cost of $51.41 with 5,48,000 output token.

OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra took the third spot with a score of 9.6 percentage points, with a cost per task of $53.99 and 2,75,000 output tokens, followed by Meta's Muse Wonder Full with a score of 9.0 percentage points. Interestingly, Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.1 AI model scored 8.5 percentage points at the highest cost per task of $67.16 for 4,18,000 output tokens. Gemini 4 Argon also made it to the list with 7.3 percentage points. Argon was more cost-efficient than Gemini 4 Carbon, costing $12.79 per task.

For reference, Google launched the Gemini 4 Carbon with enhanced cybersecurity capabilities in October. However, the AI model is only available to a “subset of cyber defenders”, with plans to gradually offer phased access to “additional trusted partners” through Google's Fairwind Program. Google claims that Gemini 4 Carbon managed to achieve more than a 2x uplift in success rate for generating secure code over Gemini 4 Argon in internal testing

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Further reading: Google Gemini 4 Carbon, Gemini 4 Carbon, Google, Anthropic, Claude Opus, Claude Fable
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Gemini 4 Carbon Frontier AI Model Falls Slightly Behind Claude Opus 5.5 in Agentic Capabilities, but Not in Cost Efficiency
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