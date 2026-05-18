OpenAI released a preview of a new personal finance experience in ChatGPT on Friday. Available to Pro subscribers in the US, the new capability connects the chatbot with the user's various finance accounts to contextually answer any personal finance-related queries. The experience also adds a new dashboard that shows a visual representation of the user's expenditure, savings, investments, and mortgages. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant also claims that users will stay in control of their data when using these capabilities.

In a post, the company announced and detailed the new personal finance experience in ChatGPT. Currently, it is being released to a small subset of the eligible users to help OpenAI learn about the real-world use cases. It will then be expanded to all Pro subscribers in the US. Explaining the rationale for releasing the feature, the AI giant said that more than 200 million users already use ChatGPT for budgeting, investment assistance, and other financial help.

The new experience leverages ChatGPT's ability to connect with the user's financial accounts. By accessing the relevant financial data, the chatbot can provide the right context when answering users' queries or helping them plan for a financial goal. This allows users to ask more complex questions and receive tailored responses without having to spell out the finances in each session.

To help users connect their financial data with the chatbot, ChatGPT now supports more than 12,000 financial institutions across web and iOS. Initially, secure account linking is being facilitated by Plaid, and OpenAI will soon add support for Intuit. To connect their accounts, eligible users will have to select Finances from the sidebar in ChatGPT and select “Get started”. Alternatively, they can also type “@Finances, connect my accounts” in any chat session.

After setting it up, users will be able to see a dashboard with a real-time view of their spending, upcoming payments, investment portfolio, and subscriptions. Other use cases include understanding approval odds for a credit card, receiving tax estimates, and even scheduling a session with a local tax expert powered by Intuit.

For safety and privacy, users can disconnect their financial accounts whenever they wish. OpenAI says that the synced account data will be deleted from its systems within 30 days. Users can also delete the financial information in the user's chat history. ChatGPT's financial memory can also be viewed or deleted. Notably, conversations with connected financial accounts will be powered by GPT-5.5 Thinking.