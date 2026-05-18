Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT Can Now Manage Your Personal Finances With New Tools and Features

ChatGPT Can Now Manage Your Personal Finances With New Tools and Features

The personal finance tools in ChatGPT are currently available to the Pro subscribers in the US.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 May 2026 12:52 IST
ChatGPT Can Now Manage Your Personal Finances With New Tools and Features

Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI says eventually, the personal finance capability will be brought to all users

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI is also letting users connect ChatGPT with their finance accounts
  • Eligible users get access to a dashboard and integrated context
  • ChatGPT will be able to answer queries about users’ finances
Advertisement

OpenAI released a preview of a new personal finance experience in ChatGPT on Friday. Available to Pro subscribers in the US, the new capability connects the chatbot with the user's various finance accounts to contextually answer any personal finance-related queries. The experience also adds a new dashboard that shows a visual representation of the user's expenditure, savings, investments, and mortgages. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant also claims that users will stay in control of their data when using these capabilities.

ChatGPT Gets Personal Finance Tools

In a post, the company announced and detailed the new personal finance experience in ChatGPT. Currently, it is being released to a small subset of the eligible users to help OpenAI learn about the real-world use cases. It will then be expanded to all Pro subscribers in the US. Explaining the rationale for releasing the feature, the AI giant said that more than 200 million users already use ChatGPT for budgeting, investment assistance, and other financial help.

VoltChatgpt Discussion
Explore More...

The new experience leverages ChatGPT's ability to connect with the user's financial accounts. By accessing the relevant financial data, the chatbot can provide the right context when answering users' queries or helping them plan for a financial goal. This allows users to ask more complex questions and receive tailored responses without having to spell out the finances in each session.

To help users connect their financial data with the chatbot, ChatGPT now supports more than 12,000 financial institutions across web and iOS. Initially, secure account linking is being facilitated by Plaid, and OpenAI will soon add support for Intuit. To connect their accounts, eligible users will have to select Finances from the sidebar in ChatGPT and select “Get started”. Alternatively, they can also type “@Finances, connect my accounts” in any chat session.

After setting it up, users will be able to see a dashboard with a real-time view of their spending, upcoming payments, investment portfolio, and subscriptions. Other use cases include understanding approval odds for a credit card, receiving tax estimates, and even scheduling a session with a local tax expert powered by Intuit.

For safety and privacy, users can disconnect their financial accounts whenever they wish. OpenAI says that the synced account data will be deleted from its systems within 30 days. Users can also delete the financial information in the user's chat history. ChatGPT's financial memory can also be viewed or deleted. Notably, conversations with connected financial accounts will be powered by GPT-5.5 Thinking.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ChatGPT, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI finance
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Reno 16 Series Tipped to Debut Next Week Alongside Oppo Pad 6, Enco Air 5s

Related Stories

ChatGPT Can Now Manage Your Personal Finances With New Tools and Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Confirmed to Launch in India Soon in These Shades
  2. Realme 16T 5G Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 22 India Launch
  3. ChatGPT Can Now Manage Your Personal Finances With These New Tools
  4. Realme 16 Series and OnePlus 15R Become More Expensive in India
  5. YouTube's Likeness Detection Tool Is Now Available to All Adult Creators
  6. Samsung Galaxy M47, Galaxy F70 Pro Surface on BIS Site With India Launch Near
  7. Red Magic 11S Pro and Red Magic 11S Pro+ Go Official With Up to 8,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Is Now Available to All Adult Creators
  2. Vi Postpaid Users in India Can Choose New International Roaming Plans From Rs 649
  3. Red Magic 11S Pro, Red Magic 11S Pro+ Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Edition SoC: Price, Specifications
  4. Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Prasanth Pandiyaraj’s Warrant OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  6. Realme 16T 5G Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 22 India Launch
  7. Realme 16 Series Gets Price Hike in India; OnePlus, Poco and Lava Also Revise Rates
  8. Verus Ethereum Bridge Reportedly Suffers from $11.5 Million DeFi Hack
  9. The Travellers Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About This Australian Drama Film
  10. Xiaomi 17T Series Set to Launch Globally on May 28; Confirmed to Arrive With a Leica-Tuned Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »