LG Electronics India has expanded the content available on LG Channels, its free streaming service for Smart TVs. The platform now has more than 170 channels, including Bollywood movies, music and regional programming. The latest additions come through partnerships with three content providers. LG Channels is available on compatible LG Smart TVs and follows an ad-supported model, so viewers can watch its content without a paid subscription.

LG Channels Adds Bollywood Movie and Music Channels

LG Channels has added new movie and music content through partnerships with NH Studioz, Eros Innovation and PEN Music. NH Studioz is bringing a selection of movie and music channels to the platform, while Eros Innovation has added Eros Universe and PEN Music has introduced ALL TIME MOVIES. The additions bring more Bollywood-focused programming to the service, although LG has not shared details of the films or music shows viewers can expect to find on these channels.

LG Channels now has more than 170 free channels in India. Its catalogue covers movies, entertainment, music, news, lifestyle, children's programming, sports highlights and devotional content. There is also a regional selection, with programmes in Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu, among other languages.

The service follows the Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) model. Viewers can watch the channels without paying a monthly subscription, but will have to sit through advertisements. Unlike on-demand streaming platforms, where viewers pick individual titles to watch, LG Channels runs a linear programme schedule similar to traditional television. It is available on LG Smart TVs.

LG Channels has a presence in 37 countries, with a global catalogue of more than 5,000 channels. The service also runs on other webOS-powered devices, including smart monitors and projectors.

Separately, LG recently launched its 115-inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV in India at Rs. 14,99,990. It has a 4K display with Dolby Vision support and runs webOS 26. The television is powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen 3.