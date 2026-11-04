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LG Channels Now Offers Over 170 Free Channels in India With New Movie and Music Additions

The service follows the Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 13:54 IST
LG Channels Now Offers Over 170 Free Channels in India With New Movie and Music Additions

Photo Credit: LG

LG Channels operates in 37 countries worldwide

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Highlights
  • NH Studioz brings movie and music channels to LG Channels
  • Eros Innovation has added its Eros Universe channel
  • PEN Music has introduced the ALL TIME MOVIES channel
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LG Electronics India has expanded the content available on LG Channels, its free streaming service for Smart TVs. The platform now has more than 170 channels, including Bollywood movies, music and regional programming. The latest additions come through partnerships with three content providers. LG Channels is available on compatible LG Smart TVs and follows an ad-supported model, so viewers can watch its content without a paid subscription.

LG Channels Adds Bollywood Movie and Music Channels

LG Channels has added new movie and music content through partnerships with NH Studioz, Eros Innovation and PEN Music. NH Studioz is bringing a selection of movie and music channels to the platform, while Eros Innovation has added Eros Universe and PEN Music has introduced ALL TIME MOVIES. The additions bring more Bollywood-focused programming to the service, although LG has not shared details of the films or music shows viewers can expect to find on these channels.

LG Channels now has more than 170 free channels in India. Its catalogue covers movies, entertainment, music, news, lifestyle, children's programming, sports highlights and devotional content. There is also a regional selection, with programmes in Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu, among other languages.

The service follows the Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) model. Viewers can watch the channels without paying a monthly subscription, but will have to sit through advertisements. Unlike on-demand streaming platforms, where viewers pick individual titles to watch, LG Channels runs a linear programme schedule similar to traditional television. It is available on LG Smart TVs.

LG Channels has a presence in 37 countries, with a global catalogue of more than 5,000 channels. The service also runs on other webOS-powered devices, including smart monitors and projectors.

Separately, LG recently launched its 115-inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV in India at Rs. 14,99,990. It has a 4K display with Dolby Vision support and runs webOS 26. The television is powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen 3.

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Further reading: LG Channels, LG Electronics India, NH Studioz, Eros Innovation, PEN Music, Eros Universe, ALL TIME MOVIES
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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LG Channels Now Offers Over 170 Free Channels in India With New Movie and Music Additions
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