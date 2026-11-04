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Canva Cuts 22 Percent of Workforce, Plans Major Shift to Product Teams and Office Work

Canva said that the restructuring is intended to return it to smaller, more empowered teams with clearer ownership and greater autonomy.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 14:27 IST
Canva Cuts 22 Percent of Workforce, Plans Major Shift to Product Teams and Office Work

Photo Credit: Canva

Canva has also outlined a severance and support package for employees

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Highlights
  • Canva will lay off 1,271 employees as part of its major restructuring
  • Departing workers will receive at least six months of salary pay
  • Hybrid workers must return to offices two to three days weekly by 2027
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Canva is restructuring its business, with the changes affecting more than a fifth of its global workforce. According to the company, its move is in line with adapting to changing technology and slower growth. As part of the overhaul, it will lay off employees, ask some to relocate, and make changes to other roles. Canva says it is also bringing several teams under a single product organisation and increasing in-person collaboration.

Canva Layoffs

Co-founder and CEO of Canva, Melanie Perkins, announced the restructuring in an internal memo shared with employees and later published in the company's newsroom on Wednesday. The changes will affect 1,271 people, or 22 percent of its workforce, according to Canva. This includes employees who will lose their jobs, be asked to relocate to centralised hubs, or move into different roles. Although Canva has employees across 37 countries, it has not disclosed which teams or locations will be most affected.

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Perkins described the decision as the hardest moment in Canva's 13-year history. She said the company had experienced its hardest year yet, with growth slowing for the first time in a decade. After considering several alternatives, Canva concluded that smaller changes would not be sufficient to prepare the business for its next phase.

The company said the restructuring is intended to return it to smaller, more empowered teams with clearer ownership and greater autonomy. As part of the overhaul, Canva will bring its Product, Growth and Platform teams together under a single Product organisation. It also plans to reduce subspecialisation, simplify management layers and consolidate overlapping responsibilities.

As part of the change, Sydney will become the primary home for more of Canva's product teams and certain other roles that require closer collaboration. Employees asked to relocate will receive support during the process. From January 2027, most hybrid employees will also be expected to spend around two to three days a week in the office, depending on their location.

Canva has also outlined a severance and support package for employees leaving the company. In the memo, the company said that all affected employees will receive at least six months' salary, inclusive of statutory entitlements, regardless of where they are based. It will also remove the one-year vesting cliff for employees who joined within the past year.

Further, employees will be allowed to keep their company-issued MacBooks, with Perkins saying the decision was made partly because some departing workers may not have a personal laptop. Canva will also provide a 12-month LinkedIn Premium subscription, along with one-to-one career coaching and interview preparation.

The support package also includes 12 months of continued healthcare coverage in countries where Canva currently provides the benefit. Departing employees and their families will retain access to Canva Care, the company's employee assistance programme, for the same period.

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Further reading: Canva, Canva layoffs, Layoffs
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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