Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • DeepSeek R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets

DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets

Huawei announced that the distilled R1 AI model will be available via its ModelArts Studio which uses Ascend GPUs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 14:40 IST
DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI has alleged that DeepSeek-R1 was trained using its proprietary AI models

Highlights
  • A tipster claimed that Ascend 910C chips were powering R1’s inference
  • This does not shed light on the GPUs used to train DeepSeek-R1
  • Last year, the US restricted AI chipset sales to China
Advertisement

DeepSeek-R1 artificial intelligence (AI) model is being hosted on China-based Huawei's ModelArts Studio platform. While the Chipmaker has not detailed the chipsets being used to power the AI model, a tipster claimed that it is being run using the Ascend 910C GPUs. The leak has led to speculations on whether the Chinese AI firm also trained its models on the same hardware infrastructure, although there is no conclusive evidence available for this. Notably, OpenAI alleged that it has evidence of DeepSeek using its proprietary models to train the DeepSeek AI models.

Huawei Chipsets Powering DeepSeek-R1

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tipster Alexander Doria (@Dorialexander) shared a promotional image from Huawei announcing that the distilled version of the DeepSeek-R1 model will now be hosted on its ModelArts Studio platform. Notably, the chipmaker calls the platform “Ascend-adapted,” highlighting that the data centres are being powered by its Ascend series chipsets. However, the tech giant has not revealed which particular GPUs are being used.

The tipster claimed that the inference of the DeepSeek large language model (LLM) is being powered by the Huawei Ascend 910C chipsets, which is considered to be an alternative to the Nvidia H800, although there are some performance trade-offs.

While the legitimacy of the claim cannot be verified, there is an important case to be made here. The DeepSeek-R1 AI model was released just a week ago. Usually, AI models are optimised to run on the same chipset it has trained on.

While other GPUs can also be optimised to run the model, it usually is a time-consuming process. If Huawei can run the model's inference on its Ascend-adapted platform, there could be a possibility that the same infrastructure was used to train the model. However, it is noted that there is no conclusive evidence available for this correlation.

DeepSeek-R1 AI model's “black box” release is shrouded in several mysteries which has led to these speculations. Despite the open-source release, the AI firm only released the model weights, not disclosing the datasets or the training process. In addition, the tall claims made by the firm such as the total cost taking just $6 million (roughly Rs. 51.9 crores) have resulted in several industry veterans raising concerns over the methodologies used by the firm.

Notably, last year, the US Government put restrictions on US-based GPU manufacturers to not sell flagship-tier AI chipsets to China, to solidify its position as AI leader and to slow down China's AI development.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: DeepSeek, Huawei, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Sensitive DeepSeek Data Exposed to Web, Says Cyber Firm 'Wiz'
Microsoft Shares Slide as Cloud Forecast, AI Spending Disappoint

Related Stories

DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, and More
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows New Camera Sensor Layout
  3. Ola Will Launch Gen 3 Platform-Based Electric Scooter in India This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Have Solved a Key Display Issue
  5. Nothing Could Launch Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Next Month
  6. Google to Announce Pixel 9a Months Ahead of Previous Schedule: Report
  7. Sony WH-1000XM6 Surfaces on FCC Database With Key Design Changes
  8. Huawei Could Be Developing a Smartwatch With 3D Fingerprint Scanner
  9. WhatsApp's Latest Beta Drops Support for These iPhone Models
  10. iPhone SE 4 Could Borrow Key Design Elements from iPhone 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Brings 'Season Download' Button to iPhone, iPad Users
  2. GoPro Hero Gets a New 4:3 Aspect Ratio Option for 4K Video Recording
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Have Fixed Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Grainy Screen Issue
  4. DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets
  5. PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced; Sony to Shift Away From PS4 Titles on PS Plus in 2026
  6. DeepSeek Blocked on App Store, Google Play Store in Italy
  7. Windows 11 Start Menu Phone Integration Now Allows Support for iPhone
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows Redesigned Camera Unit With Three Sensors
  9. Vodafone Makes World's First Satellite Video Call Using Standard Smartphone
  10. Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Secretly Tracking Consumers Through Cellphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »