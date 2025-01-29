Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Jack Dorsey’s Block Introduces Codename Goose, an Open Source AI Agent That Can Automate Coding Tasks

Jack Dorsey’s Block Introduces Codename Goose, an Open-Source AI Agent That Can Automate Coding Tasks

Codename Goose is an open-source AI agent framework that can work with any large language model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 17:52 IST
Jack Dorsey’s Block Introduces Codename Goose, an Open-Source AI Agent That Can Automate Coding Tasks

Photo Credit: Block

Codename Goose can perform code migrations such as Ember to React, Ruby to Kotlin, and more

Highlights
  • The AI agent can handle tasks around software development
  • Codename Goose can easily connect with applications and tools
  • Users can run Goose as a desktop app or via the command-line interface
Advertisement

Jack Dorsey's Block introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) agent dubbed Codename Goose on Tuesday. The parent company of mobile payments system Cash App, point-of-sale service Square, and music streaming platform Tidal, has now released an open-source AI agent that can handle software development tasks. The agent comes with compatibility for a wide range of large language models (LLMs) and can connect with a large number of applications and tools using extensions. While it can primarily handle engineering tasks for now, the company is exploring non-engineering use cases for the tool.

Block Releases Codename Goose

In a blog post, the Dorsey-led company announced Codename Goose. It is an AI agent framework, as it can also be used to build new agents that can perform specialised tasks. Since it is open-source, it can be run locally, eliminating data privacy concerns that generally surround AI agents.

Due to its open-source framework, it also provides versatility to developers. Goose can be powered by any LLM, be it open-source models such as DeepSeek-R1 or proprietary ones such as Gemini, Claude, or GPT. This way, developers get the choice to use the AI model they prefer.

Additionally, the AI agent also supports a wide range of extensions. These extensions allow Goose to connect with applications and tools such as GitHub, Google Drive, JetBrains IDEs, and more. The company stated that some of these extensions are already added to the agent's directory, while developers can also integrate and build newer ones. Notably, all Goose extensions are built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Block also highlighted that Goose can be run locally as a desktop app or through the command-line interface (CLI) using the same configuration.

Coming to use cases, the AI agent primarily handles coding and software development tasks and can handle complex commands. Some of the applications of Goose include code migration (Ember to Reach, Ruby to Kotlin, etc.), transitioning a code base from field-based injection to constructor-based injection, conducting performance benchmarks, creating Datadog monitors, removing or adding feature flags, and more.

Codename Goose can be accessed from Block's GitHub listing. It is available with an Apache 2.0 licence, which allows both academic and commercial usage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Codename Goose, AI agent, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
WhatsApp Drops Support for These iPhone Models With Latest Beta Release
CoinDCX Brings 'Bitcoin Chai Cafe' Crypto Literacy Campaign to Tea Stalls in Mumbai
Jack Dorsey’s Block Introduces Codename Goose, an Open-Source AI Agent That Can Automate Coding Tasks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  2. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  3. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  4. Titan Evolution Review: A Stylish Smartwatch at Affordable PriceÂ 
  5. WhatsApp's Latest Beta Drops Support for These iPhone Models
  6. iPhone and Mac Models May Be Susceptible to Sensitive Data Theft: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's Main Camera Could Match the Galaxy S25 Ultra
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get a Larger Screen Than Phone 2a
  9. Starlink Submits Acceptance of Licence Norms Ahead of India Launch: Report
  10. Huawei Could Be Developing a Smartwatch With 3D Fingerprint Scanner
#Latest Stories
  1. WWE 2K25 March Release, Editions, Cover Stars Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live
  2. Ola Electric to Unveil New Electric Scooter Based on Gen 3 Platform in India This Week
  3. UK to Dispose of 140 Tonnes of Radioactive Plutonium at Sellafield for Long-Term Safety
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Feature a 200-Megapixel Main Camera, May Lack Telephoto Sensor
  5. Alibaba Releases Qwen 2.5 AI Model, Claims It Surpasses DeepSeek-V3
  6. CoinDCX Brings 'Bitcoin Chai Cafe' Crypto Literacy Campaign to Tea Stalls in Mumbai
  7. Dark Matter Mass Limits Linked to Higgs Boson Interactions
  8. Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Reportedly Spotted on FCC Database With Key Design Changes
  9. Jack Dorsey’s Block Introduces Codename Goose, an Open-Source AI Agent That Can Automate Coding Tasks
  10. Vivo V50 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Expected India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »