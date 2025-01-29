Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Alleges Its AI Models Were Used to Build DeepSeek R1: Report

OpenAI Alleges Its AI Models Were Used to Build DeepSeek-R1: Report

OpenAI reportedly claimed that it had seen evidence of distillation of its AI models, which it suspected to be from DeepSeek.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 19:27 IST
OpenAI Alleges Its AI Models Were Used to Build DeepSeek-R1: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

AI model distillation is a technique used to transfer knowledge from a larger model to a smaller model

Highlights
  • OpenAI’s terms of service forbid using outputs to develop new AI models
  • DeepSeek-R1 is an open-source reasoning-focused AI model
  • The distillation was reportedly done using the OpenAI APIs
Advertisement

OpenAI has reportedly claimed that DeepSeek might have distilled its artificial intelligence (AI) models to build the R1 model. As per the report, the San Francisco-based AI firm stated that it has evidence that some users were using its AI models' outputs for a competitor, which is suspected to be DeepSeek. Notably, the Chinese company released the open-source DeepSeek-R1 AI model last week and hosted it on GitHub and Hugging Face. The reasoning-focused model surpassed the capabilities of the ChatGPT-maker's o1 AI models in several benchmarks.

OpenAI Says It Has Evidence of Foulplay

According to a Financial Times report, OpenAI claimed that its proprietary AI models were used to train DeepSeek's models. The company told the publication that it had seen evidence of distillation from several accounts using the OpenAI application programming interface (API). The AI firm and its cloud partner Microsoft investigated the issue and blocked their access.

In a statement to the Financial Times, OpenAI said, “We know [China]-based companies — and others — are constantly trying to distil the models of leading US AI companies.” The ChatGPT-maker also highlighted that it is working closely with the US government to protect its frontier models from competitors and adversaries.

Notably, AI model distillation is a technique used to transfer knowledge from a large model to a smaller and more efficient model. The goal here is to bring the smaller model on par or ahead of the larger model while reducing computational requirements. Notably, OpenAI's GPT-4 has roughly 1.8 trillion parameters while DeepSeek-R1 has 1.5 billion parameters, which would fit the description.

The knowledge transfer typically takes place by using the relevant dataset from the larger model to train the smaller model, when a company is creating more efficient versions of its model in-house. For instance, Meta used the Llama 3 AI model to create several coding-focused Llama models.

However, this is not possible when a competitor, which does not have access to the datasets of a proprietary model, wants to distil a model. If OpenAI's allegations are true, this could have been done by adding prompt injections to its APIs to generate a large number of outputs. This natural language data is then converted to code and fed to a base model.

Notably, OpenAI has not publicly issued a statement regarding this. Recently, the company CEO Sam Altman praised DeepSeek for creating such an advanced AI model and increasing the competition in the AI space.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, DeepSeek, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
WWE 2K25 March Release, Editions, Cover Stars Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live
Alibaba Releases Qwen 2.5 AI Model, Claims It Surpasses DeepSeek-V3

Related Stories

OpenAI Alleges Its AI Models Were Used to Build DeepSeek-R1: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  2. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  3. Titan Evolution Review: A Stylish Smartwatch at Affordable PriceÂ 
  4. OpenAI Claims Its AI Models Were Used to Build DeepSeek-R1: Report
  5. Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online
  6. Huawei Could Be Developing a Smartwatch With 3D Fingerprint Scanner
  7. iPhone and Mac Models May Be Susceptible to Sensitive Data Theft: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's Main Camera Could Match the Galaxy S25 Ultra
  9. Vivo V50 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Expected India Launch
  10. Oppo Find N5 Compared to Apple iPad Pro M4 to Showcase Its Thinness
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Reportedly Gets Its First Software Update With New 'Bud Return' Feature
  2. Samsung Lets Users Try Out Stable One UI 7.0 on Galaxy S24 FE via Remote Test Lab
  3. Mutant Cyanobacterium Chonkus Could Help Combat Climate Change with Carbon Storage
  4. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Gov, a Self-Hosting Platform for US Government Agencies
  5. OpenAI Alleges Its AI Models Were Used to Build DeepSeek-R1: Report
  6. WWE 2K25 March Release, Editions, Cover Stars Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live
  7. Ola Electric to Unveil New Electric Scooter Based on Gen 3 Platform in India This Week
  8. UK to Dispose of 140 Tonnes of Radioactive Plutonium at Sellafield for Long-Term Safety
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Feature a 200-Megapixel Main Camera, May Lack Telephoto Sensor
  10. Alibaba Releases Qwen 2.5 AI Model, Claims It Surpasses DeepSeek-V3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »