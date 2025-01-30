Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Sensitive DeepSeek Data Exposed to Web, Says Cyber Firm 'Wiz'

Sensitive DeepSeek Data Exposed to Web, Says Cyber Firm 'Wiz'

Wiz's chief technology officer said DeepSeek quickly secured the data after his firm alerted them.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 January 2025 12:46 IST
Sensitive DeepSeek Data Exposed to Web, Says Cyber Firm 'Wiz'

Photo Credit: Reuters

By Monday, Deepseek had overtaken ChatGPT in downloads from Apple's App Store

Highlights
  • DeepSeek's overnight success has sparked anxiety in the US
  • Wiz scanned DeepSeek's infrastructure
  • DeepSeek's launch triggered a global selloff in tech shares
Advertisement

New York-based cybersecurity firm Wiz says it has found a trove of sensitive data from the Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek inadvertently exposed to the open internet.

In a blog post published Wednesday, Wiz said that scans of DeepSeek's infrastructure showed that the company had accidentally left more than a million lines of data available unsecured. Those included digital software keys and chat logs that appeared to capture prompts being sent from users to the company's free AI assistant.

Wiz's chief technology officer said DeepSeek quickly secured the data after his firm alerted them.

"They took it down in less than an hour," Ami Luttwak said. "But this was so simple to find we believe we're not the only ones who found it."

DeepSeek did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

DeepSeek's practically overnight success following the launch of its AI assistant has thrilled China and sparked anxiety in America. The Chinese company's apparent ability to match OpenAI's capabilities at a much lower cost has posed questions over the sustainability of the business models and profit margins of US AI giants such as Nvidia and Microsoft.

By Monday, it had overtaken US rival ChatGPT in downloads from Apple's App Store, triggering a global selloff in tech shares.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: wiz, cyber security, deepseek, data leak
SoftBank Said to Be in Talks to Invest Up to $25 Billion Into OpenAI
Sensitive DeepSeek Data Exposed to Web, Says Cyber Firm 'Wiz'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pioneer VREC-H120SC Dashcam Review: A Reliable Budget Dashcam
  2. Google to Announce Pixel 9a Months Ahead of Previous Schedule: Report
  3. Ola Will Launch Gen 3 Platform-Based Electric Scooter in India This Week
  4. Noise Announces Master Series in India; First Product to Launch Soon
  5. The Diplomat OTT Release: John Abraham Starrer Movie to Stream on Netflix
  6. Nothing Could Launch Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Next Month
  7. Google Rolls Out Verified Badge for Trusted VPN Apps on Play Store
  8. Starlink Submits Acceptance of Licence Norms Ahead of India Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 Start Menu Phone Integration Now Allows Support for iPhone
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows Redesigned Camera Unit With Three Sensors
  3. Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Secretly Tracking Consumers Through Cellphones
  4. Microsoft Shares Slide as Cloud Forecast, AI Spending Disappoint
  5. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Feature iPhone 14-Like Notch; Dummy Images Hint at Key Design Changes
  6. Sensitive DeepSeek Data Exposed to Web, Says Cyber Firm 'Wiz'
  7. SoftBank Said to Be in Talks to Invest Up to $25 Billion Into OpenAI
  8. Nvidia GeForce Now Update Adds Support for Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra
  9. Pixel 9a Release Date Revealed in New Leak; Could Launch Months Ahead of Previous Schedule
  10. Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Suggesting Imminent India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »