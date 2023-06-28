Technology News

US Considers New Regulations on Export of AI Chips to China: Report

Nvidia, Micron and AMD will be blocked from selling certain chips to China.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 June 2023 09:18 IST
US Considers New Regulations on Export of AI Chips to China: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

US will reportedly stop shipments of chips made by chip companies to customers in China as early as July

Highlights
  • Shares of Nvidia fell more than 2 percent on the news in extended trading
  • Nvidia tweaked its flagship H100 chip early this year
  • Nvidia said it will offer A800 chip in China to meet export control rule

The United States is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Nvidia fell more than 2 percent, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell about 1.5 percent on the news in extended trading.

The Commerce Department will stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip companies to customers in China as early as July, the report said.

Nvidia, Micron, and AMD are among the US chipmakers caught in the crossfire between China and the Biden administration.

In September, Nvidia had said that US officials asked the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China.

Months later, Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it will offer a new advanced chip called the A800 in China to meet export control rules. The company also tweaked its flagship H100 chip early this year to comply with regulations.

But the new curbs being mulled by the department would ban the sale of even A800 chips without a special U.S. export license, the report added.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, Micron, Nvidia A800, AMD
Vedanta Deepens Tech Push With $4 Billion Display Factory in India, to Create 3,500 Direct Jobs
Sam Bankman-Fried Loses Bid for Dismissal of Criminal Charges Over FTX's Collapse

Related Stories

US Considers New Regulations on Export of AI Chips to China: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  2. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
  3. How to Activate DND on BSNL or MTNL
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Launch Timeline Leaked: All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi 12C New Storage Variant Launched in India at This Price
  9. Redmi 9A 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Model Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Gets Stable Android 13 With One UI 5.0 Update: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Sam Bankman-Fried Loses Bid for Dismissal of Criminal Charges Over FTX's Collapse
  2. US Considers New Regulations on Export of AI Chips to China: Report
  3. Vedanta Deepens Tech Push With $4 Billion Display Factory in India, to Create 3,500 Direct Jobs
  4. India Preparing Multi-Billion-Dollar Subsidy Scheme for Domestic Battery Manufacturing: Report
  5. E-Commerce Majors Amazon, Flipkart Welcome to Join Network, Says ONDC Head
  6. Indictment Details Former Samsung Executive's Plan to Steal Company Secrets for Foxconn China Chip Factory
  7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Date Set for July 7; Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut
  8. Amazon Prime Video Hindi Horror Series 'Adhura' Releasing July 7
  9. Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro Global Model Processor Details Surface Again on Geekbench Ahead of Debut
  10. Tezos Blockchain Deploys Fresh Upgrade: Here’s What ‘Nairobi’ Is All About
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.