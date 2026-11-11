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Gemini 4 Carbon Now Available to Developers and Google AI Ultra Subscribers

Gemini 4 Carbon is available through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Gemini for Business for paying developers and enterprises.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 15:52 IST
Gemini 4 Carbon Now Available to Developers and Google AI Ultra Subscribers

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini 4 Carbon is better at resisting prompt injection attacks, as per Google

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Highlights
  • The AI model is now available to developers and enterprise users
  • Google is previewing a new team-agent feature in Google Antigravity
  • Gemini 4 Carbon costs $2 per million input tokens for developers
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Google announced the rollout of Gemini 4 Carbon on Tuesday. Following its release last month, the Mountain View-based tech giant is expanding access to developers and enterprises through paid plans. Meanwhile, Google AI Ultra subscribers can also use it across select products, including the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search. Compared to Gemini 4 Argon, Carbon is claimed to be capable of handling more demanding, multi-step tasks by spending more time reasoning and verifying its output.

Gemini 4 Carbon Features, Availability and Pricing

In a blog post, Google said that Gemini 4 Carbon is its most capable model so far for cybersecurity and long-running agentic workflows. It is said to be designed for complex knowledge work, software engineering, and scientific reasoning, where tasks may require multiple steps, deeper analysis, and repeated verification.

The company claims that Carbon ranks first on three independent benchmarks — CursorBench 4.0, Perplexity's WANDR, and Zapier's AutomationBench. Further, it is also said to achieve more than twice the cost efficiency per task compared to the next-best external model on these benchmarks.

For developers working on larger projects, Google is previewing a new /swarm feature in Google Antigravity. It lets users turn a single prompt into a coordinated team of AI agents that can be monitored in real time. Developers can assign Gemini 4 Carbon to tasks requiring deeper reasoning, such as architectural design, coordination, and auditing, while using faster models for parallel tasks across isolated workspaces.

Cybersecurity is one of the key features of Gemini 4 Carbon. The company is offering Gemini 4 Carbon for cyber through its Fairwind Program. Google says the model can inspect software, identify vulnerabilities, trace how flaws could be chained across systems, and generate verified patches.

Gemini 4 Carbon is available through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Gemini for Business for paying developers and enterprises. Google has introduced it at the same price as Gemini 4 Argon: $2 (roughly Rs. 187) per million input tokens and $10 (roughly Rs. 936) per million output tokens.

The model is also rolling out to Google AI Ultra subscribers through Google Antigravity, the Gemini app, and AI Mode in Search. Developers can access it through the paid Gemini API tier in AI Studio and Android Studio. Meanwhile, enterprise users can use it via Gemini for business, Google Antigravity, and CodeMender.

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Further reading: Gemini 4 Carbon, Google, Gemini AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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