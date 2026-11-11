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  • Infinix Xpad 30 Launched With 11 Inch Full HD+ Display, 7,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Infinix Xpad 30 Launched With 11-Inch Full-HD+ Display, 7,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Infinix Xpad 30 is offered in Cloudline Blue, Lunar Lilac, and Stellar Grey colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 15:22 IST
Infinix Xpad 30 Launched With 11-Inch Full-HD+ Display, 7,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Xpad 30 features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Infinix Xpad 30 is powered by a MediaTek Helio SoC
  • Infinix Xpad 30 supports 18W wired charging
  • Infinix Xpad 30 carries a single 8-megapixel rear camera
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Infinix Xpad 30 has been launched in select global markets as the latest affordable tablet from the company. The tablet is currently on sale via various online retailers in the Philippines. Moreover, the Infinix Xpad 30 is offered in three colour options and two RAM and storage options. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset, with up to 6GB of RAM. The tablet also boasts a 7,200mAh battery. The new Infinix Xpad 30 is equipped with an 11-inch display that refreshes at up to 120Hz and offers 1.5K resolution.

Infinix Xpad 30 Price, Availability

Infinix Xpad 30 price starts at PHP 14,999 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet is also offered in a 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is currently available for purchase in the Philippines via Shopee and Lazada. The tablet is offered in three colour options, namely Cloudline Blue, Lunar Lilac, and Stellar Grey.

Infinix Xpad 30 Specifications, Features

The Infinix Xpad 30 runs Android 16-based XOS 16 and ships with the company's suite of AI tools, dubbed Infinix AI. The tablet sports an 11-inch Full-HD+ (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) IPS LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 90Hz refresh rate, 450 nits peak brightness, Panda MN228 cover glass, 72 percent colour gamut, 30KHz PWM Dimming, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also ships with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications.

Powering the Infinix Xpad 30 is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity Helio G88 chipset, which is built on a 12nm process, offering six efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.0GHz. The tablet also features an ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Infinix Xpad 30 is equipped with a single 8-megapixel camera and an LED flash on the back. It also sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet is capable of recording videos at up to 2K/30 fps. It offers Time-Lapse, Beauty, Portrait, and Panorama modes. Moreover, the Xpad model ships with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Infinix Xpad 30 is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging and 10W wired reverse charging. It also supports 4G LTE, 3G, one nano SIM, one microSD card, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS for connectivity. The tablet measures 169.23 x 257.68 x 8.25mm and weighs about 507g.

Infinix Xpad 30

Infinix Xpad 30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1200x1920 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 16
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
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Further reading: Infinix Xpad 30, Infinix, Infinix Xpad 30 Price, Infinix Xpad 30 Launch, Infinix Xpad 30 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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