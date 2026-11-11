OpenAI has announced Businesses in ChatGPT, a new feature that allows companies to manage their business information on the platform. It includes a Business Hub where businesses can claim their profiles, update details and check how people engage with them on ChatGPT. The company has also introduced Business Agents, which can answer customer questions about products and services. The tools are currently in beta, although access to Business Agents is initially restricted to eligible businesses in the US.

Businesses in ChatGPT Features

According to OpenAI's announcement, companies can claim their profiles through Business Hub and update their details after verification. They can also add product feeds with current prices and availability, so ChatGPT has access to more up-to-date information when people ask about what they sell.

The hub will show businesses how they appear on ChatGPT, including how often they are mentioned, how many users click through to their websites, and what people discuss when those websites are cited. OpenAI says the insights will be aggregated and only displayed when there is enough activity to meet its reporting thresholds.

Companies can go a step further and create Business Agents to deal with customer queries. These agents will appear on their profiles, where people can ask about products and services, compare options and get recommendations based on information provided by the business. The conversations will be labelled as Business Agent chats and kept separate from regular ChatGPT responses. Businesses, meanwhile, will not be able to read users' conversations with ChatGPT or their chats with these agents.

OpenAI is also allowing businesses to sponsor their agents and link them to ChatGPT Ads. These placements will carry labels to distinguish them from the chatbot's regular responses.

There are some restrictions on who can use the tools at launch. Businesses in countries where ChatGPT is available can claim their profiles, subject to eligibility requirements. OpenAI Enterprise customers and advertisers can do this through their OpenAI representatives, while Shopify merchants can connect their stores through Business Hub or Shopify's admin panel.

Business Agents have a narrower rollout for now, with access limited to eligible e-commerce and online service businesses in the US. OpenAI has not said when they will reach India or other markets.