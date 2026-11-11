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Kora Unveils AI-Powered Linux OS That Lets AI Agents Work Across Apps and Files

Kora Systems was previously known as Playtron, the company behind the Linux-based GameOS platform.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 13:52 IST
Kora Unveils AI-Powered Linux OS That Lets AI Agents Work Across Apps and Files

Photo Credit: Kora

Kora can run a 26-billion-parameter AI model locally

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Highlights
  • The Linux-based OS introduces neural workspaces for AI agents
  • Its neural file system supports content-based file searches
  • The OS will support Intel, AMD and Qualcomm-powered PCs
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Kora Systems has announced Kora, a Linux-based desktop operating system that brings AI models and agents into the desktop environment. They will be able to work across applications and access files, rather than operate within individual apps. The operating system also supports local AI processing and includes a dedicated gaming mode. Kora is aimed initially at developers and creators, with the company working alongside Qualcomm to bring it to compatible PCs in 2027.

Kora Features, Specifications

According to the official announcement, Kora uses an AI engine called Cortex to distribute workloads across a PC's CPU, GPU and neural processing unit (NPU). It can also tap into other computers on a local network for additional processing. Kora says the system will prioritise locally hosted AI models, turning to cloud-based services when required.

The OS also introduces neural workspaces, where users can keep projects, applications and AI agents separate and control what each can access. Its neural file system, meanwhile, lets users search for files by their contents instead of relying on file names or folder locations. Kora is also developing a software development kit (SDK) that will give third-party developers access to these features.

Alongside support for AI models from different providers, Kora will come with applications for email, calendars, contacts, tasks and content creation. Gaming is also part of the plan. The OS will include GameFrame, a mode based on Playtron's GameOS that gives users a console-like interface for PC games.

Kora Launch Timeline, Availability

Kora is said to launch in 2027, with support for PCs running Intel, AMD and Qualcomm processors. The partnership with Qualcomm has already brought the Linux desktop to computers powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset. According to the joint announcement, the platform can run a 26-billion-parameter AI model locally, along with speech recognition and embedding models. It will also run select Windows applications through a compatibility layer.

Separately, Kora Systems is working with Saudi AI company HUMAIN on an enterprise operating system called HUMAIN OS. Built on the same underlying technology, it will include workplace applications and AI services and is expected to become commercially available in 2027.

Kora Systems was previously known as Playtron, the company behind the Linux-based GameOS platform. Its co-founder, Kirt McMaster, also co-founded Cyanogen, which developed an alternative version of Android. According to a TechCrunch report, McMaster said AI agents should be able to interact directly with the operating system to work across applications and files, rather than being limited to a browser.

The report says Kora will be available as a free download, with paid subscriptions planned for access to AI models and agent-based services. The company has not yet shared a specific release date or details of its subscription pricing.

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Further reading: Kora, Kora OS, Kora AI Operating System, Kora Systems, Linux, Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite, Qualcomm, HUMAIN OS
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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