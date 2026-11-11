Anthropic announced the expansion of Claude's capabilities beyond its existing chat and coding tools. According to the company, users will be able to access new ways for teams to create and work with data. Among the notable additions are Claude Sheets, Claude Whiteboards, and Claude Data, which allow users to build spreadsheets, organise ideas, and create interactive dashboards with the chatbot. Further, Anthropic is also upgrading interactive connectors, which let users access third-party applications without leaving Claude.

Claude Sheets, Whiteboards, and Data Introduced

In a blog post, Anthropic described the new features as an effort to bring the capabilities that developers have experienced with Claude Code to other teams. Similar to Claude Code, which lets engineers describe what they want to build and review the resulting code, users in non-technical roles will now be able to follow a similar workflow without needing programming knowledge.

As part of the changes, Claude is said to be capable of helping teams build and edit spreadsheets, organise ideas on a digital whiteboard, and turn business data into visual dashboards. Using Claude Sheets, users can work with the chatbot to create and edit spreadsheets, organise data, write formulas, and manage information across multiple tabs. The feature is aimed at collaborative work.

Claude Whiteboards, meanwhile, brings a shared digital space where teams can lay out ideas and organise their thoughts, including during meetings. Once a session is over, users can ask Claude to summarise the discussion and the findings recorded on the whiteboard.

The company has also introduced Claude Data, formerly known as Dashboards. Anthropic says it can connect to services such as Snowflake and Salesforce to create dashboards and visual data stories. It can also use definitions certified by a company's data team, although this functionality is currently in beta.

In addition to the predefined formats, Claude is said to be capable of creating custom artefacts based on a team's requirements. Some examples shared by Anthropic include account trackers, daily briefings, project status boards, and contract review tables. As per the company, the chatbot can retain context across these workflows.

Separately, the company has announced the expansion of how Claude works with third-party applications through interactive connectors. These connectors are built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and enable partner services to embed their applications directly within the chatbot.

Anthropic highlighted plugins from Salesforce, NetSuite, and Workday. As per the company, its Claude Marketplace lists more than 9,000 connectors and plugins, including those developed by its community.