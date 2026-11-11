Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Claude Gets New Spreadsheet, Whiteboard, and Dashboard Tools Alongside Interactive Connectors

Claude Gets New Spreadsheet, Whiteboard, and Dashboard Tools Alongside Interactive Connectors

Anthropic says the new features are a part of its efforts to bring the Claude Code's capabilities that developers have experienced to other teams.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 14:08 IST
Claude Gets New Spreadsheet, Whiteboard, and Dashboard Tools Alongside Interactive Connectors

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Users can create and edit spreadsheets with Claude Sheets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Claude Sheets allows non-technical teams to edit spreadsheets
  • Claude Data can build visual dashboards from corporate data
  • Connectors are built using the Model Context Protocol
Advertisement

Anthropic announced the expansion of Claude's capabilities beyond its existing chat and coding tools. According to the company, users will be able to access new ways for teams to create and work with data. Among the notable additions are Claude Sheets, Claude Whiteboards, and Claude Data, which allow users to build spreadsheets, organise ideas, and create interactive dashboards with the chatbot. Further, Anthropic is also upgrading interactive connectors, which let users access third-party applications without leaving Claude.

Claude Sheets, Whiteboards, and Data Introduced

In a blog post, Anthropic described the new features as an effort to bring the capabilities that developers have experienced with Claude Code to other teams. Similar to Claude Code, which lets engineers describe what they want to build and review the resulting code, users in non-technical roles will now be able to follow a similar workflow without needing programming knowledge.

VoltClaude Discussion
Explore More...

As part of the changes, Claude is said to be capable of helping teams build and edit spreadsheets, organise ideas on a digital whiteboard, and turn business data into visual dashboards. Using Claude Sheets, users can work with the chatbot to create and edit spreadsheets, organise data, write formulas, and manage information across multiple tabs. The feature is aimed at collaborative work.

Claude Whiteboards, meanwhile, brings a shared digital space where teams can lay out ideas and organise their thoughts, including during meetings. Once a session is over, users can ask Claude to summarise the discussion and the findings recorded on the whiteboard.

The company has also introduced Claude Data, formerly known as Dashboards. Anthropic says it can connect to services such as Snowflake and Salesforce to create dashboards and visual data stories. It can also use definitions certified by a company's data team, although this functionality is currently in beta.

In addition to the predefined formats, Claude is said to be capable of creating custom artefacts based on a team's requirements. Some examples shared by Anthropic include account trackers, daily briefings, project status boards, and contract review tables. As per the company, the chatbot can retain context across these workflows.

Separately, the company has announced the expansion of how Claude works with third-party applications through interactive connectors. These connectors are built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and enable partner services to embed their applications directly within the chatbot.

Anthropic highlighted plugins from Salesforce, NetSuite, and Workday. As per the company, its Claude Marketplace lists more than 9,000 connectors and plugins, including those developed by its community.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Claude, Anthropic, Claude Code, Claude Whiteboard, Claude Sheets, Claude Data
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Kora Unveils AI-Powered Linux OS That Lets AI Agents Work Across Apps and Files

Related Stories

Claude Gets New Spreadsheet, Whiteboard, and Dashboard Tools Alongside Interactive Connectors
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xbox One Users Will Be Able to Stream GTA 6 via Xbox Cloud Gaming at Launch
  2. Qualcomm India Layoffs: Senior Engineers Hit and Severance
  3. Amazon Ring Drone Cam, Ring Rover Cam Launched With AI-Powered Navigation
  4. Here's How Nothing's First Screenless 'AI-Native Device' Will Look
#Latest Stories
  1. Claude Gets New Spreadsheet, Whiteboard, and Dashboard Tools Alongside Interactive Connectors
  2. Kora Unveils AI-Powered Linux OS That Lets AI Agents Work Across Apps and Files
  3. Oppo Reno 17 Pro Tipped Not to Launch Globally, as Oppo Reno 17 Key Specifications and Features Surface Online
  4. Grand Theft Auto 6 Can Be Streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One at Launch
  5. Qualcomm India Layoffs: Why Senior Engineers Are Affected and What They’re Getting
  6. WhatsApp Outlines Plans for AI Features, Improved Voice Notes, Simpler Payments, and More
  7. Bitcoin Trades Near $73,700 as US Inflation Fears and ETF Outflows Weigh on Crypto Market
  8. Vivo X500 in Red Colourway Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Apple Arcade Gets Football Manager 27 Touch; Plants vs. Zombies and Prince of Persia Planned for December
  10. Samsung Galaxy S27+ India Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Visit BIS Website, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »