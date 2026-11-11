Nothing is scheduled to launch its first “AI-native” device next month. The company recently started teasing the debut of the unspecified device, while keeping its name and product category under wraps. The upcoming device will mark the UK-based tech firm's entry into a new AI-powered hardware market, which currently has AI pendants, AI pins, AI smart glasses, and dedicated AI-backed companions. However, Nothing has already confirmed that its AI-native device will be different. Now, a company executive has revealed the design of the upcoming AI hardware, which appears to be a metal box with LEDs and a physical button.

Carl Pei Teases Nothing's Upcoming AI-Native Device

In a post on X, Nothing's Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Carl Pei, shared a video to tease the design of the tech firm's first AI-native device. Pei wrote, “Context doesn't live in a chat box”, which could be a reference to how users interact with AI through chatbots, hinting that the new device could eliminate the need for them to open a chatbot to ask queries. Nothing's AI-native might also be able to remember context during conversations and present answers based on past interactions.

Context doesn't live in a chat box https://t.co/6o8dmanMik — Carl Pei (@getpeid) November 10, 2026

In terms of design, the teaser shows Nothing's upcoming AI-native device with a metal case and textured body. The AI hardware also appears with two pill-shaped LEDs in red and green. Below the LEDs, a white button with a red dot has been placed, which appears to be a physical trigger for recording. It will also sport rounded corners. From the teaser, the device could be an AI voice recorder that might feature a built-in AI agent for providing contextual results.

In his X article last week, Pei noted that Nothing's first “AI-native product” will be launched in December. The AI hardware is confirmed to boast a screen-free design, as reconfirmed by the new teaser. While talking about the device, the Nothing executive said that the company's AI device could not have been an app or sport a new screen.

Positioned as a tool that has been built with the personality and care of other Nothing devices, Nothing's AI hardware will not be an AI pendant, an AI pin, AI smart glasses, or an AI companion, as other companies have already experimented with them. However, reports suggest that the company is also developing a pair of AI-powered smart glasses.